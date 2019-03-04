

The Lakers’ struggles set off one of their fans. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

The Lakers appear to be cratering, a fact that has one of its superfans super stressed out. Entertainer Snoop Dogg shared his frustration in an expletive-filled rant on social media in which he offered his Staples Center seats for the low, low one-time-only price of $5 after the Lakers were embarrassed in a loss Saturday to the Phoenix Suns, the last-place team in the Western Conference.

Snoop called everyone not named LeBron James “goofballs” and called for Luke Walton to be fired as coach. And his anger took him way over the line when he asked for a slave ship to move “all them sorry m------------ the f--- outta here.”

“Bad year, man,” he said in the rant. “It was terrible watching my Steelers play this year, and it’s f---ing terrible watching my Lakers play. Somebody got to go. F--- this s---. Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of n------ got to go. Starting with the coach. This s--- ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way. Ship all the n------s out. Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry m------------ the f--- outta here.”

He wasn’t done.

“Sick of this; going to act like it’s going to be all right, it’s going to be cool, they going to figure it out, they going to grow,” he said. “These sorry m------------ aren’t going to do s---. Nothing. Get LeBron some f------ help, because these goofballs ain’t going do s---. They sorry. They f------ suck. I’m selling my f---ing booth right now. I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the m------------ booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it. All the homies, blow me up right now.”

Snoop isn’t alone in his disgust and frustration. The Lakers have lost six of their past eight games, including that 118-109 loss to the last-place Suns on Saturday night, which may have been the season’s nadir. One play in particular seemed to sum up the season for the Lakers. A James inbound pass after a Suns basket hit the bottom of the backboard and careened out of bounds, one of the uglier turnovers you’ve seen and an uncharacteristic play by James.

“That was just silly on my part,” James said. “I thought I had a little bit more room to get it to [Brandon Ingram]. JaVale [McGee] was kind of right there. I tried to throw it over JaVale’s head, and I hit the foam on the backboard. That’s just stupidity on my part.”

It was the kind of brain freeze that the Lakers — a 30-33 team 4½ games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 19 games left — can scarcely afford. If they’re going to make a move, Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers (seventh in the West) would be a dandy place to start.

“We can’t keep looking at the standings. The standings are going to be what they are on matter what, win or lose,” James, who has appeared in the playoffs in 13 consecutive seasons, said Saturday. “I’ve never been one to look at the standings . . . You just have to go out and do your job and try to do it at a high level through 48 minutes and see what happens after that.”

The Lakers’ problems seem to run deep, but owner Jeanie Buss is blaming “fake news,” including the swirling rumors about acquiring New Orleans star Anthony Davis, for the team’s poor chemistry.

“The biggest challenge for [us is] the ‘fake news’ about how we were supposedly trading our entire roster for a certain player, which is completely not true,” Buss said during a panel discussion at MIT/Sloan Analytics Conference in Boston (via ESPN). “But those stories leak out and it hurt our young players. It wasn’t fair. [Lakers president Magic Johnson] got in front of that, and I think we’re back on the right track. Hopefully, that will allow us to make a playoff push coming up here.”

Read more from The Post:

Analysis: Craig Kimbrel has been linked to the Nationals. His destination could shape the NL East race.

Alex Ovechkin scores an unconventional shootout goal to life the Capitals past the Rangers

Ex-Lakers player says his current team (the Clippers) is much more ‘locked-in’ this season