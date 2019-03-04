

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer (shown in 2014) will take leave after an incident involving his wife. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team days after a physical altercation between him and his wife was captured on video.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure this never happens again,” the team’s board of directors said Monday in a statement on behalf of the Giants’ ownership group. “He has also requested, and the board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today. The board has asked the Giants executive team to manage the day to day operations of the club during this period, reporting directly to the board.”

Baer and his wife, Pam, were captured on a brief video, taken at a San Francisco park and obtained by TMZ, which showed Baer reaching toward her in an apparent attempt to take something from her hand. She can be heard screaming as he wrestles her to the ground.

“Oh, my God! Help!” she yells as video cuts to Baer walking away and shouting “Stop, Pam, stop!” toward his wife, who continues to cry out.

[San Francisco Giants CEO apologizes after video shows him pulling his wife to the ground]

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member, and she had an injured foot, and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday. “The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Later Friday, he added an apology. “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”

Pam Baer on Friday corroborated her husband’s description of the incident.

“My husband I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed,” she said in a statement (via the Chronicle). “I took his cellphone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married.”

Police were not summoned, although the Chronicle reported that they later were on the scene and spoke with witnesses about the argument, which reportedly lasted for about 20 minutes. Major League Baseball said in a statement that, “just like any other situation like this, [we] will immediately begin to gather the facts.”

