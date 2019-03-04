

John Brooks, left, scored in Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen. (Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE-REX)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at West Ham

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Brighton

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): played 90 in U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 defeat to Newcastle

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Sunderland on Monday

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s vs. Swansea City on Monday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): entered in the 67th in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat to Norwich City

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Bolton

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 85 in 2-0 victory over Birmingham City

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Brentford

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in 90+ in 2-0 victory over Plymouth

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): entered in the 62nd in 3-0 defeat to Barnsley

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Hibernian in FA Cup quarterfinal

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence

Celtic defender Manny Perez: loan to USL’s North Carolina FC

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in FA Cup quarterfinal

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 72 in 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Inverness in FA Cup quarterfinal

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Augsburg (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): plays 90 in 1-0 victory at Nurnberg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 defeat to Fortuna Duesseldorf

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (red-card suspension)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (scored in 54th) in 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen (second league goal)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in the 76th in 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim

Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): Cologne II, no match scheduled

Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II, no match scheduled

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-1 victory over Bischofswerda

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory at Lupo Martini Wolfsburg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): entered in the 61st in Bremen II’s 1-1 draw at Weiche Flensburg

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 5-1 victory over Schalding-Heining

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 2-0 defeat to Mannheim

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: at Hamburg on Monday

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 87th in 1-0 victory over Magdeburg

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 69th in 2-1 victory at Heidenheim

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 85th in 1-0 defeat to St. Pauli

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Karlsruher

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Sportfreunde Lotte

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 69th

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat at Muenster

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: at Nimes, ppd.

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20s

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 45+) in 4-2 defeat at AZ Alkmaar (sixth league goal)

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 4-1 defeat at Vitesse

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Den Bosch

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Helmond Sport

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Sint-Truiden

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Lokeren

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90+ in 0-0 draw with Estoril

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): at Midtjylland on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): vs. Nordsjaelland on Monday

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 62 in 1-1 draw with AaB

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Falkenberg

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Admira

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Ruzomberok

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Beitar Jerusalem

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 86th in 2-0 victory at Ashdod

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 71 in 2-1 victory over Suwon

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 4 goals, champions)

Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: season complete (14 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, champions)

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, champions)

Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (11 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal, champions)

Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, runner-up)

Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 6 goals, runner-up)

Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal, runner-up)

Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 2 goals)

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)

Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)

Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)

Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)

Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 67th in 2-0 victory over Colon

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Tijuana

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: not in the 18

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Cruz Azul

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Pumas

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat at Toluca

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Santos Laguna

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Pachuca

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Monterrey

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for Queretaro on Monday