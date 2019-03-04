Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at West Ham
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Brighton
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): played 90 in U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 defeat to Newcastle
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Sunderland on Monday
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s vs. Swansea City on Monday
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): entered in the 67th in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat to Norwich City
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Bolton
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 85 in 2-0 victory over Birmingham City
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Brentford
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in 90+ in 2-0 victory over Plymouth
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): entered in the 62nd in 3-0 defeat to Barnsley
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Hibernian in FA Cup quarterfinal
Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence
Celtic defender Manny Perez: loan to USL’s North Carolina FC
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in FA Cup quarterfinal
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 72 in 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Inverness in FA Cup quarterfinal
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Augsburg (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): plays 90 in 1-0 victory at Nurnberg
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 defeat to Fortuna Duesseldorf
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (red-card suspension)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (scored in 54th) in 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen (second league goal)
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in the 76th in 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim
Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): Cologne II, no match scheduled
Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II, no match scheduled
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-1 victory over Bischofswerda
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory at Lupo Martini Wolfsburg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): entered in the 61st in Bremen II’s 1-1 draw at Weiche Flensburg
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 5-1 victory over Schalding-Heining
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 2-0 defeat to Mannheim
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: at Hamburg on Monday
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 87th in 1-0 victory over Magdeburg
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 69th in 2-1 victory at Heidenheim
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 85th in 1-0 defeat to St. Pauli
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Karlsruher
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Sportfreunde Lotte
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 69th
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat at Muenster
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: at Nimes, ppd.
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20s
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 45+) in 4-2 defeat at AZ Alkmaar (sixth league goal)
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 4-1 defeat at Vitesse
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Den Bosch
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Helmond Sport
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Sint-Truiden
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Lokeren
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90+ in 0-0 draw with Estoril
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): at Midtjylland on Monday
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): vs. Nordsjaelland on Monday
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 62 in 1-1 draw with AaB
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Falkenberg
Damallsvenskan
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Admira
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Ruzomberok
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Beitar Jerusalem
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 86th in 2-0 victory at Ashdod
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 71 in 2-1 victory over Suwon
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 4 goals, champions)
Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: season complete (14 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, champions)
Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, champions)
Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (11 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal, champions)
Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, runner-up)
Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 6 goals, runner-up)
Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal, runner-up)
Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 2 goals)
Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)
Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)
Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)
Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)
Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)
Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 67th in 2-0 victory over Colon
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: no match scheduled
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Tijuana
Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: not in the 18
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Cruz Azul
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Pumas
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat at Toluca
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Santos Laguna
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Pachuca
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Monterrey
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for Queretaro on Monday