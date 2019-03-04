

Jim Delany has been the Big Ten’s commissioner for three decades. (Mel Evans/Associated Press)

Jim Delany, who oversaw the seismic expansion of the Big Ten’s geographic and economic footprint over his three-decade tenure, will step down from his role as the conference’s commissioner when his contract expires on June 30, 2020, the conference announced Monday in a statement.

“Jim has had an extraordinary impact on the Big Ten Conference, its member institutions, administrators, students and coaches since 1989,” Morton Schapiro, Northwestern University president and chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, said in a statement. “He has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings. We thank him for his dedicated service to date and look forward to working with him through the conclusion of his contract.”

The Big Ten’s membership numbers matched its name in 1989, when Delany became its commissioner after 10 years running the Ohio Valley Conference. His first major move was shepherding the addition of Penn State into the conference, an expansion that did not sit well with some of the Big Ten’s more hidebound members who griped about the Nittany Lions’ isolated campus and the secrecy with which the decision was made. Nevertheless, the Big Ten became 11 in 1990.

It stayed that way until early this decade, when Delany and others finally began to notice just how much money the Southeastern Conference was making off its football championship game. Needing one more team to create two six-team divisions — a championship-game prerequisite mandated by the NCAA — the Big Ten poached Nebraska from the Big 12 in 2011 and then Maryland and Rutgers three years later.

The addition of the Cornhuskers made a certain amount sense for a conference that still was rooted in the Midwest. Adding the Terrapins and Scarlet Knights did not, at least on paper: Neither team had a strong football tradition, and neither was an obvious geographic fit. But what those two East Coast schools lacked in tradition they made up for in cable-television subscribers, to the benefit of the Big Ten Network, a Delany idea that launched in 2007 as a way to monetize the conference’s product.

It led to quite the windfall. In 2013, each fully vested Big Ten school received $25 million from the conference. Last year, that number grew to $51.1 million.

“I don’t think you can overestimate the impact of television, which is sort of our ‘campfire’ today — it’s what brings us together around political events or sports events,” Delany told Bob Hammel of the Bloomington Herald-Times.

Hammel writes that Delany will step down before his contract expires if his successor is found before June 30, 2020. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has hired a search firm to help find the next commissioner, with Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips seen as a strong candidate.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to serve and lead these preeminent institutions, presidents, administrators, coaches and students,” Delany said in a statement. “It is incredibly fulfilling to support the hundreds of thousands of young men and women who have been afforded an opportunity to obtain best-in-class educations as a result of the invaluable, one-of-a-kind lessons learned through the unique combination of athletic and classroom competition. I would like to recognize and thank each of my colleagues for being such invaluable members of, and contributors to, the Big Ten Conference team, while acknowledging that there is still plenty of work to be done. I look forward to continuing that work through the balance of my term.”

Read more from The Post:

Texas cornerback is recipient of this year’s weirdest NFL combine question

He has 1.9 percent body fat, runs the 40 in 4.3 seconds and is taking over the NFL combine

Nick Foles is expected to end up with the Jaguars, report says

Trae Young got ejected for . . . staring at his opponent’s back?

Rather than wrestle a girl in the state championship, this high schooler forfeited