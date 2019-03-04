

At the NFL scouting combine last week, neither Redskins Coach Jay Gruden nor President Bruce Allen closed the door on quarterback Alex Smith’s return from a broken leg and ensuing surgeries for infection. But privately, the organization is preparing with the expectation that Smith never returns, and Gruden, Allen and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams all spoke during interview sessions with reporters about the need to find a quarterback this offseason who can compete for the starting job with incumbent Colt McCoy.

The need goes beyond simply finding a player to fill a roster hole. The Redskins have lost a once-robust season ticket base, Gruden is entering the final two years of his contract and many fans are furious with Allen, whom they blame for the franchise’s recent failures. There is a sense Washington needs to do something big to ignite enthusiasm and push the team into the playoffs.

Doing so is easier said than done — the Redskins have just $18.7 million in available cap space, per the website Over The Cap, a number that ranks 24th among the 32 NFL teams — but over the course of the combine, some of the options available to the team became clearer. With the start of free agency just a little more than a week away, here are some paths available to Washington at the quarterback position.

Trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen: Even if the Redskins didn’t go after Baltimore’s Joe Flacco — multiple people with knowledge of his trade to Denver say they did; multiple people in Washington’s front office say they didn’t — the team has been linked to other prominent quarterbacks in a mix of rumors and reports. That includes one from Tony Pauline of Draftanalyst.com who says the Redskins have been talking to Arizona about trading for last year’s 10th overall pick, Josh Rosen.

No one in the Redskins’ front office has confirmed the interest in Rosen, but the match would make sense. The Cardinals own the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and have been linked to Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who was once recruited by new Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals gave a lukewarm endorsement of Rosen as their future quarterback last week, although it’s possible they could be trying to create leverage for trading the No. 1 overall pick.

Rosen struggled as a rookie, but last year was one of the top prospects in a quarterback class considered to be much stronger than this year’s. He would also cost just under $4 million against the cap, which would free valuable space for Washington to address other needs. But it’s unclear what compensation the Redskins would need to send the Cardinals in exchange for Rosen.

Sign Teddy Bridgewater: Gruden and Allen both said in Indianapolis that they think the team is close to making the playoffs after three years away — a sense buttressed by an ESPN report that they are one of three teams most interested in Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown. It would make little sense to trade for a player as volatile as Brown and not match him with an established quarterback. (There’s an argument that trading for Brown makes little sense for the Redskins regardless of who is at quarterback this year.)

The top veteran available on the free agent market, former Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, is reportedly about to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater as the best available free agent. Bridgewater hasn’t been a full-time starter since suffering a serious knee injury before the 2016 season. But he also figures to be more affordable than Foles, and the Redskins were inquiring about him at the combine, according to one person with knowledge of the Redskins’ discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose a private conversation.

Trade up to draft a quarterback: Enthusiasm for Murray soared so much at the combine that the Redskins might not have a chance at him, even if he’s the player they covet most. Most draft analysts say this is a mediocre group of quarterbacks; still, quarterbacks tend to move up in the first round as drafts get closer. So if the Redskins fall in love with Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock or Duke’s Daniel Jones, they might have to trade up to get him.

Draft one with the 15th pick: Allen was vague when discussing the Redskins’ thoughts on picking a quarterback in the first round, but both he and Williams indicated an aversion to trading away picks to move up.

“The last two years we’ve stuck to our [draft] board and it’s worked well for us,” Allen said.

That would suggest that if a player such as Lock or Jones was on top of the team’s board at 15, they would pick him. There aren’t many teams who need a quarterback as much as Washington, particularly if Jacksonville signs Foles as expected, so it makes sense that someone such as Jones would be available at 15. The Redskins can draft him there and use precious cap space to fill other needs in free agency.

Stick with Colt McCoy: “I could be really ignorant …” Gruden began last week when discussing his affection for McCoy as a potential starting quarterback. His point was that he realizes many around football don’t think the Redskins can rely on McCoy, but that he, as his coach, still believes.

Gruden has long seen McCoy as an ideal fit for his offense. Many around the team admire McCoy’s fierce competitiveness as the scout team quarterback in practices and appreciate the way he mentors young players. But McCoy will not sell tickets, and his injury history makes it hard for a Redskins staff that believes it must win now to count on him as the full-time starter.

Sign a lower-level free agent: It’s hard to quantify the difference between a big name free agent and someone more modest. Tyrod Taylor, for instance, wouldn’t be considered a “big name,” but he would be signed with the expectation of competing with McCoy for the starting job. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown are two other former starters who could be signed to battle it out with McCoy.

The Redskins liked what Josh Johnson did at the end of the season and are interested in bringing him back. But with the team almost certain to add a rookie or a veteran to compete with McCoy, Johnson figures to be, at best, a third-string option.

