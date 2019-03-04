

How excited are Phillies fans that Bryce Harper signed a contract to play the next 13 years of his career in Philadelphia on Thursday? Phillies owner John Middleton said his team sold 180,000 tickets by the end of Friday, and Fanatics, a leading online retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise, reported Harper’s No. 3 Phillies jersey is the top-selling jersey for any player, in any sport, during the first 24 hours after launch in the company’s history.

Harper, whose $330 million deal with the Phillies surpassed Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 extension with the Marlins after the 2014 season, broke Stanton’s 24-hour jersey sale record among baseball players, which was set when the slugger was traded to the Yankees 2017. Harper’s first-day e-commerce jersey sales also eclipsed those of LeBron James when he signed with the Lakers last summer.

Did you know @Bharper3407 @Phillies jersey is the #1 selling jersey of all-time in any sport for any player during the first 24 hours of a launch? https://t.co/UDksl7sidu — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 3, 2019

While a few spurned Nationals fans who helped make Harper’s No. 34 among baseball’s most popular jerseys during his seven years in D.C. have already burned or trashed their Harper gear since he signed with an National League East rival, one local bar is encouraging others to donate their unwanted Harper apparel to a good cause.

“Take those Bryce Harper clothing items and bring them to us,” The Big Stick, which is located just down Half Street from the center field gate at Nationals Park, tweeted Sunday. “We will be donating all items brought to the bar to Bread for the City.”

Bread for the City is a nonprofit that provides food, clothing, medical care and social services to D.C. families in need.

be donating all items brought to the bar to @BreadfortheCity. They accept donations and people who have fallen on hard times. Folks can come in and get clothing a couple times a week for themselves and their families—there is no resale cut taken out by the organization. — The Big Stick (@thebigstickdc) March 3, 2019

“It definitely hurt that Bryce went somewhere within the division,” Laura Licata, the social media coordinator for The Big Stick said in a phone interview Monday. “We wanted to have a way for fans to let go and say goodbye, but also not be a classless fan base and just set fire to perfectly good clothing that other folks might need.”

In case patrons needed further incentive not to burn their slightly worn No. 34 T-shirts, The Big Stick is offering a shot of Old Overholt whiskey to anyone over 21 who makes a donation. (Fans are also welcome to mail their Harper gear to the bar, though the shot offer does not apply to those people.)

Additionally when you make your drop you get a shot of @OldOverholt Yum! This will be running until you hear otherwise. We hope that this helps all of our favorite @Nationals fan turn the page on the Harper chapter as quickly as possible. — The Big Stick (@thebigstickdc) March 3, 2019

The donation drive is expected to run at least until Opening Day on March 28.

“The whole goal is to kind of close the Bryce chapter,” Licata said. “I was reading reports that the guys down at spring training say the locker room energy is super positive, so we want to make sure that we go through the mourning process and be ready for the season this year. . . . When we won the Cup, we didn’t burn down the whole city. I’d hope that we can continue that and not burn jerseys, because there are people who are on the streets who would really love extra clothing."

The Big Stick will also host a fundraiser event benefiting Bread for the City on March 27, with food and drink specials and a raffle. Licata said the bar has held multiple events where it has tried to take a negative and turn it into a positive. In December, for instance, The Big Stick raised $700 for Homeward Trails Animal Rescue after Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves concussed Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a blind-side hit and later autographed photos of the hit for a Las Vegas memorabilia dealer.

There’s a similar Harper clothing drive going on at Hurley’s Tavern in Richmond, where anyone who drops off Harper gear through March 9 will receive a complimentary appetizer. All clothing collected will be donated to Goodwill.

If you have a Harper TShirt, Jersey, or any Clothing, we are holding a Clothing Drive❗️🧢



Drop of your “Harper” Nationals gear:

•March 2-9

* @hurleystavern

4028 Cox Road Innsbrook



Donate and receive a complimentary appetizer🍟



All donations will go to Goodwill pic.twitter.com/Y0zTFlsUi7 — The Fan Richmond (@910TheFan) March 1, 2019

