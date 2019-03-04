

Washington rookie Troy Brown Jr. has played 11 games and logged 377 minutes in the G League, compared to the 256 minutes that Wizards Coach Scott Brooks has given him in the NBA. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Troy Brown Jr. didn’t shoot the ball well on Sunday night, but the rookie still made an impact. Brown hunted for four rebounds and found teammates for five assists during the Wizards’ 135-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 10 minutes in the second half, filling the rotation spot reserved for point guard Chasson Randle, and finished with 17 minutes for the game.

This time on the court might actually symbolize something larger: The 19-year-old Brown, who was drafted No. 15 overall last summer, could finally be carving out a role in the Wizards’ rotation. Washington (26-37) has 19 games remaining in the regular season and a foreseeable path to a playoff push. But the team must multitask — it must both compete for the postseason, and think about the future and play the youngest in-house prospect.

Coach Scott Brooks still shudders at the idea of trusting young players. During Brooks’ first year in Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. would get the quick pull, for obvious defensive mistakes. This season, a parade of new players have joined the team and kept Brown on the bench: Sam Dekker, Ron Baker and Wesley Johnson.

“Yeah, definitely frustrating,” Brown said about collecting DNPs for most of the season. “Just because I feel like any basketball player, especially being a competitor, you want to play. So I would say sitting on the bench should frustrate everybody.”

But Brown hasn’t been idle. He’s made more trips to Southeast Washington than any other full-time Wizards player, since the team has often assigned Brown to play and practice with the Capital City Go-Go. An example of this duality happened on a game day in mid-November. That morning, Brown sprinted out of Capital One Arena after a Wizards’ shoot-around to get to Go-Go practice. Brown has played 11 games and logged 377 minutes in the G League, compared to the 256 minutes that Brooks has given him in the NBA.

That’s by design, Brooks revealed Sunday night.

Brown has not remained on the sidelines all this time because he’s not as physically developed or because of concerns with his jumper. No, Brooks said he has held Brown off the court because a rookie must wait his turn.

“It’s one thing [in] developing a player, you just don’t give a player minutes. If you do that, you basically lose your team,” Brooks said. “These players [have] got to earn it. I’ve coached young players and your young players have to earn it, and they have to earn it every day in practice, and Troy’s earned the respect from his players by practicing every day and not saying a word. Just keeping his head to the ground and just keep charging ahead.”

Brown’s behavior during this incubation period has won over his teammates.

Veterans rave about how Brown shuts up and listens, just as he did near the end of the third quarter on Sunday night, when Brooks called him over to share a strong message, gesturing toward the court while instructing him. Brown stood there and nodded.

“He’s a very humble rookie. He’s a guy that wants to learn a lot,” Tomas Satoransky said. “He will listen to you, listen to what you have to say. I think he’s been really working his [butt] off to get on the court and now he’s proving that he’s got a lot better since the beginning of the season.”

They also praise the teenager for his behind-the-scenes diligence, displayed on days when the team has a scheduled practice and Brown will show up early for on-court work and weightlifting.

"When I get to the gym, he’s usually there or we’re arriving at the same time. His work ethic is there and that’s the main reason he’s getting more minutes,” Trevor Ariza said. “You get respect in this league by earning everything that you get. He’s earning more minutes, he’s earning more time out there on the court and he deserves it.”

Before the Wizards played the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 23, Brown had sat for seven consecutive games. He played less than five minutes on that night, but slowly, his minutes ticked up — in consecutive games in Brooklyn and Boston, he logged a shade over 13 minutes. By Sunday, when Brown returned to the court for his second rotation, Randle and Johnson remained on the bench.

“Well, it’s 60 games in,” Brooks said. “He’s earned it.”

In his first play of the game, Brown was stuffed at the rim by Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns. He looked more like the green player at the start of the season who would try to go inside with little results.

“It was more about attacking when I have the ball because ‘I have to get my numbers,’ ” Satoransky said of Brown’s earliest moments on the court. But now, Satoransky said: “It’s not like that. He’s been watching a lot of film and I know how that helps your first year.”

Brown recovered from that block and in the same possession, attacked again but dished the ball to Thomas Bryant, who finished the layup through a foul.

“I haven’t played a lot this season,” Brown said. “Things happen in the game, it’s basketball. So I just kind of move on from it and just keep on playing.”

There’s still much for Brown to learn. But more court experiences like this one can only help a growing player as the regular season draws to a close. After all, he’s earned the chance to hang with the big boys now.

