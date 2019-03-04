

The Philadelphia Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract, the richest in MLB history. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Philadelphia Phillies got their man and locked up outfielder Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract, the richest in MLB history. The 2015 unanimous NL MVP with join several new faces in Philadelphia’s lineup, including catcher J.T. Realmuto, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and right-handed reliever David Robertson. That’s prompted some to anoint the Phillies as the new front-runners in the NL East, but they still have some work to do if they are going to surpass the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and even the New York Mets for the top spot.

The Braves surprised everyone last season with a 90-72 record, earning them their first division title since 2013. Rookie of the Year winner Ronald Acuña Jr. and young talented pitchers such as Mike Soroka, Max Fried, and Touki Toussaint were key contributors to the Braves success in 2018 and should also help keep the momentum going in 2019. The additions of all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson (one year, $23 million) and former Braves catcher Brian McCann (one year, $2 million) will also provide some pop to the lineup.

The Nationals also made sure the loss of Harper wouldn’t cripple their chances at winning the NL East. General Manger Mike Rizzo added left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin to a starting rotation that already boasted Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg; provided more pitching depth with Anibal Sanchez, Kyle Barraclough and Trevor Rosenthal; upgraded the catching position by trading for Yan Gomes and signing Kurt Suzuki and signed Brian Dozier as the everyday second baseman. That’s all in addition to a core featuring third baseman Anthony Rendon, an MVP candidate, shortstop Trea Turner, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and closer Sean Doolittle. That’s in addition to promising young outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

According to the Ringer, no team had a bigger net gain of wins above replacement than the Mets, who traded for closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano, signed catcher Wilson Ramos and brought back former closer Jeurys Familia to fill a set up role out of the bullpen.

“For me every team’s gotten better,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. “If you look on paper at what everybody’s done, our division is going to be really, really strong.”

He has a point. According to FanGraphs, the Nationals are projected to win the NL East with 90 wins but the Braves (85 wins), Mets (84 wins) and Phillies (83, after adding Harper) are all within striking distance. That Philadelphia projection may irk some of the Phillies faithful however they can find solace in the estimates at Baseball Prospectus, which tabs the Phillies for a division-leading 89 wins, the same as the Nationals and two more than the Mets.



Projected wins in 2019 (None/FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus)

Even the oddsmakers are considering this a close race. The Westgate SuperBook opened the Phillies’ odds of winning the NL East at 11-to-4 and improved those to 9-to-4 after the Harper signing. Yet that’s where they have the Nationals and only slightly ahead of the Braves (11-to-4) and Mets (11-to-4). In other words, Harper’s value was also baked in with little reason to give Philadelphia any more of an edge over their rivals.

Philadelphia Phillies odds



Win 2019 World Series: 12/1

Win 2019 NL Pennant: 6/1

Win 2019 NL East Division: 9/4

Win 2019 NL Wild Card game: 6/1

2019 regular season wins: 89.5 (from 88.5)

Make 2019 MLB Playoffs: Yes +120 No -140

Bryce Harper 2019 reg sea HR total: 36.5 (from 34.5) — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 28, 2019

The odds could shift again if the one of these teams sign World Series-winning closer Craig Kimbrel. The Nationals, Braves and Phillies are all pursuing the seven-time all-star and his fastball plus a devastating knuckle curve is likely to again make him one of the top closers of 2019.

Kimbrel struck out 39 percent of batters last season and held opponents to a .174 average with seven home runs allowed on 178 at-bats ending on the pitch in 2018. His curve was even better: .122 average against with two home runs and 37 strikeouts in 74 at-bats. He’s projected to be worth between 2.1 wins above replacement in 2019, the second-most behind Yankees fireballer Aroldis Chapman among pitchers expected to register 10 or more saves next season.

Absolute filth from Craig Kimbrel to strikeout Max Muncy. pic.twitter.com/WC1bzgqfAA — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) October 24, 2018

Like Harper, Kimbrel won’t be cheap. His camp reportedly asked for a record-breaking six-year, $100 million contract at the winter meetings and his agent, Dave Meter, claimed his client was the greatest closer in the history of baseball. It’s unlikely one of the aforementioned clubs will go into record territory to bring Kimbrel into camp, but with the NL East separated by just a win or two don’t be surprised if one (or more) clubs up the ante to reel in a difference maker.

