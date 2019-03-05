

From left, Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and James Gatto. (AP Photo/File)

A former Adidas executive was sentenced to nine months in prison Tuesday, while another Adidas official and an aspiring NBA agent each received six-month sentences for their parts in a pay-for-play scandal that rocked college basketball and offered a window into the black-market battles between rival shoe companies to steer top teenage basketball players to their flagship sponsored universities.

The men — Jim Gatto, a former basketball marketing executive at Adidas, Merl Code, a former Adidas basketball consultant, and Christian Dawkins, a former recruiter for an NBA agent — were found guilty last October of wire fraud for brokering a deal to pay the father of one top recruit $150,000, in installments, if his son attended Louisville. Gatto also was convicted of wire fraud for arranging similar deals to steer recruits to Kansas and North Carolina State.

In delivering the sentences, which were less severe than what prosecutors sought but more than the probation terms requested by defense attorneys, Judge Lewis Kaplan explained he felt the need to send a “great big warning light to the basketball world,” deterring others involved in similar payments. All three men were released pending their appeals, which could take years.

The three-week trial in October included evidence that suggested coaches at Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State were all aware Adidas officials were providing some type of illicit recruiting help, and also included discussions between Adidas officials of rival bids for players by their counterparts at Nike and Under Armour.

The case resulted in an ignominious end to Rick Pitino’s career as coach at Louisville. While he denied knowledge or involvement with the Adidas payments, Pitino was fired shortly after the charges were first announced in September 2017.