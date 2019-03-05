

Landon Collins, here bringing down the Redskins’ Jamison Crowder, doesn’t seem long for the Giants. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Over the past decade, three NFL safeties have been named to the Pro Bowl three times in their first four seasons. One of them, Eric Berry, received the most lucrative safety contract in NFL history after the Chiefs drafted him in 2010 and then became the league’s highest-paid safety again in 2017 after working out a new deal with Kansas City. Another, Earl Thomas, was made the league’s highest-paid safety by the Seahawks in 2014.

The third such player is Landon Collins, who also is the only player in the NFL with at least 400 tackles and 30 passes defensed since 2015 and the only safety in the league to record at least 95 tackles in each of the past four seasons.

Over the last three years, Landon Collins leads all defensive backs in defensive stops with 125. The next closest players in this span: Tony Jefferson (93), Harrison Smith (85), Malcolm Jenkins (84).



[Note: Stops are tackles that factor down and distance, per Next Gen Stats] — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) March 5, 2019

Nevertheless, the Giants appear ready to let him walk away.

According to multiple reports, New York is not planning to use the franchise tag on Collins before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and others reported Tuesday that the team has informed Collins of their decision.

The Giants have their reasons: Using the franchise tag on Collins would cost them around $11.5 million in 2019 and Collins has said he doesn’t want to play under the tag, which likely would lead to him skipping spring workouts and perhaps even most of training camp unless he and the team could work out a long-term extension. Collins also battled ankle and arm injuries in 2017 and missed the past four games of 2018 with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The New York Post projects the Giants to have around $27 million in salary cap space to work with this offseason, so devoting $11.5 million of it to one player would be a sizable amount, especially when they would like to stash away $8 million to $10 million of it in case they need to sign a free agent because of injury.

“I’ve been in those shoes as a pro [personnel] guy, so-and-so gets hurt and they come in, we got no money, so it’s got to be a practice-squad guy,” New York GM Dave Gettleman said last week at the NFL combine. “Now that conversation is different, isn’t it?”

Gettleman added that he’d rather not have the offseason-long distraction of a disgruntled player.

“Let’s go to the conversation of eliminating distractions,” he said. “You tag a guy, he’s mad, and that’s all you guys are gonna write about for six months. I have to say to myself, ‘Is it worth it?’ I don’t understand where the franchise tag became such a terrible thing for a player. I don’t get it. That’s me.”

But not tagging Collins would just add another position of need to what already is a fairly long list: The Giants, who have the No. 6 pick in next month’s draft after missing the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, need help on both sides of the line, at cornerback and obviously at quarterback with Eli Manning’s best days behind him. With Collins gone, they also would have to find two new starting safeties, presumably ones that wouldn’t have the same affect on their salary cap as Collins would have had playing under the franchise tag.

The Giants seem certain that they’re making the correct move.

“Here’s what everybody’s got to understand,” Gettleman said last week. “You got 53 players on your club and you got a salary cap. You don’t have 53 silos. Decisions like this cannot be made in a vacuum, you can’t do it.”

