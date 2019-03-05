

Richard Montgomery’s Anujin Dashdorj is averaging nearly 20 points this season.

Anujin Dashdorj’s debut for Richard Montgomery was delayed after she suffered a concussion in a scrimmage. The St. John’s transfer waited for her turn to showcase her skills in Montgomery County while sitting out the season’s first three games.

When she finally got her chance against Holton-Arms in December, she dropped 34 points to lead the team to a 20-point victory.

“I thought, ‘Dang, this girl is legit,’ ” said the team’s senior captain Moira Kaluzienski. “I was blown away.”

Dashdorj has continued to impress her teammates and opponents this season, especially with her shooting range. She’s averaging nearly 20 points per game while almost half of her points have come from the three-point line.

Her four-point play at the end of the third quarter against Wootton on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs helped the Rockets take a four-point lead. The Rockets sustained that lead and won, 57-53. Dashdorj scored 26 in the game, including five threes.

“Anujin is an extremely dynamic player,” Rockets Coach Mike Oakes said. “We talked about how a mark of a great player is that you make all the players around you better and she’s doing that.”

After advancing to the regional finals last year with a strong senior class, the Rockets returned just four players, none of whom received significant playing time last season. Along with Kaluzienski, Dashdorj has had to step up as a leader for the young squad.

“I knew I had to take on some type of leadership role,” Dashdorj said. “I wasn’t just going to walk in and be a shadow in the back. I know I had to lead people by example in any way I can.”

“We’ve just been trying to build team camaraderie,” Kaluzienski said. “Even now, we’re still trying to glue everyone together on and off the court. Getting along off the court will transition to playing well on the court and play as a cohesive unit.”

The Rockets received the No. 3 seed in the 4A West Section II with a 12-10 regular season record. After beating Wootton, they will face the No. 2 seed Quince Orchard on Tuesday.

“We’re going to take it one step at a time, one opponent at a time, one possession at a time,” Oates said. “If we do that, we feel like we can have some success and surprise a lot of teams.”

— David J. Kim

Paul VI finishes season with 13th straight VISAA title

For thirteen straight years, Paul VI Coach Scott Allen has ended his season with a victory.

On Saturday afternoon, the Panthers won their thirteenth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 championship with a 57-34 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield.

After the Panthers got knocked out of the WCAC tournament by Bishop McNamara in the semifinals, Allen emphasized the importance of keeping the VISAA streak alive.

“I think it’s really important to talk about it because there’s been a lot of kids that have worked really hard to bring this streak to life,” Allen said. “You want to win to honor them.”

The Panthers had to capture the title without their best player, senior guard Ashley Owusu. The McDonald’s All-American broke her foot in the team’s semifinal game.

“It’s always bad when you lose a player to injury, but to have a senior go down who has been such a huge part of your program for the last couple of years really hurts,” Allen said. “But she still had an impact with her ability to talk to players and be impactful from the bench.”

The team had played other important games without Owusu, who had struggled with other injuries this season, and learned to embrace new, bigger roles. On Saturday, sophomore Bella Perkins hit five threes and finished with 21 points and freshman Jaelyn Talley added 11.

“Sometimes with a player like Ashley it’s easy to sit back and watch, but this is a team that was willing to get involved. And some players had to grow up really fast, ” Allen said. “They didn’t care who scored, they moved the ball and they played together.”

— Michael Errigo

C.H. Flowers wins first Prince George’s County title

Soon after taking over the C.H. Flowers girls’ basketball program in August, Roderick Hairston turned a team that finished .500 last season into a top Prince George’s County contender. Last week, Hairston guided the Jaguars to their first county championship game appearance and won, 68-59, over Gwynn Park.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for Flowers girls’ basketball,” Hairston said.

C.H. Flowers leading scorer Kaniyah Harris recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while outdueling Gwynn Park guard Denai Bowman, one of the league’s top players.

In the Maryland 4A South playoffs, C.H. Flowers (20-2) is the favorite in a competitive field. Wise, Suitland, Eleanor Roosevelt, Laurel and Parkdale are also expected to contend.

In its first state postseason game Tuesday, C.H. Flowers will seek its third win this season against Eleanor Roosevelt, the defending Maryland 4A champion. Hairston said his players are unfamiliar competing as the top seed.

“Everybody is coming at us,” Hairston said. “We snuck in the backdoor, and people weren’t expecting this success other than us here at Flowers. Now we’re playing from the front, where everybody is trying to catch us.

“We got to play even harder.”

— Kyle Melnick

T.C. Williams made deep run despite lack of size

Heading into the season, first-year T.C. Williams coach Lisa Willis saw something that could’ve been a roadblock: a lack of size.

But the Titans found a style that worked and rode it all the way to the Class 6 state semifinals, where they Monday lost to Woodbridge.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover; we’re very small and there’s more bite than bark,” Willis said earlier. “We’re a team that isn’t going to roll over and die.”

Trinity Palacio averaged roughly 20 points per game, and paired with a stingy defense, T.C. Williams (19-6), overcame its underdog status. That is, at least, until it ran into No. 6 Woodbridge (28-1), which also beat the Titans in the regional championship.

Woodbridge, on a 19-game winning streak, will play defending state champion Cosby in the state final Wednesday night.

- Sammi Silber