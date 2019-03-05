

Romeo Langford of Indiana works to get around Matt McQuaid of Michigan State. (Doug McSchooler/Associated Press)

You will note in our latest NCAA tournament bracket projection below that Indiana, with a record of 15-14, has meandered back into the field of 68 after upending Wisconsin and Michigan State last week.

There’s a logical question about the inclusion of a team that was under .500 just a week ago: Why?

For starters, the edge of the field isn’t exactly littered with dynamos. But more to the point, the Hoosiers are 6-9 against Quadrant 1 opponents — as many Quadrant 1 victories as Auburn, Central Florida, Clemson and N.C. State put together. (As a reminder, quality of victories are sorted into tiers to help the tournament selection committee compare team résumés. Quadrant 1 victories are wins at home against teams ranked in the top 30 of the NET metric, over top-50 teams on neutral courts, and over top-75 teams on the road.)

Indiana’s checks in at No. 55 in the most recent NET rankings, so there’s nothing to suggest the Hoosiers shouldn’t be under consideration. More important is the NCAA basketball committee’s trend over the last four seasons to reward teams for their quantity of high-end victories.

The calculations have changed a bit. Not only has the RPI given way to the NET, but last year marked the debut of the quadrant system in place of giving credit for top-50 and top-100 victories regardless of where they were secured. The RPI was a sorting tool, and there’s a good chance the NET will be used similarly.

No team over the last four seasons with a top-75 RPI and at least five top-50 or Quadrant 1 victories was left out of the tournament. Only three top-75 teams with four top-shelf victories (2017 Clemson, 2018 Baylor and 2018 Southern Cal) were excluded.

All of which is to say Indiana is very much still in the picture. And if it can pick off Illinois and Rutgers this week, there’s a strong chance it ends up in the field even if it picks up a 15th loss in the Big Ten tournament.

[Jim Delany, who helped turn the Big Ten into an NCAA goliath, will step down next year]

Field notes

Last four included: Utah State, Indiana, Seton Hall, Arizona State

First four on the outside: Creighton, Alabama, Temple, Xavier

Next four on the outside: Butler, Georgetown, Saint Mary’s, Nebraska

Moving in: Campbell, Colgate, Indiana, Iona, Wright State

Moving out: Alabama, Bucknell, Northern Kentucky, Radford, Rider

Conference call: ACC (9), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (7), Big East (4), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. West, South vs. Midwest

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. winner of (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State vs. SOUTHWESTERN/Prairie View A&M

(8) Mississippi vs. (9) Texas

Salt Lake City

(5) Iowa State vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(4) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (13) COLONIAL/Hofstra

Tulsa

(3) LSU vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (11) Clemson

Des Moines

(7) Villanova vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) Michigan vs. (15) HORIZON/Wright State

Duke still has a reasonable path to a No. 1 seed, though there’s little question the return of a healthy Zion Williamson in time for the ACC tournament would assuage any concerns about player availability. … How much will Houston get dinged for its loss to Central Florida? Probably not too much; moving the Cougars down a line could be an overreaction. …

This would be the first meeting between Villanova and Oklahoma since the Wildcats shellacked the Sooners, 95-51, in the 2016 Final Four. … Wright State tied with Northern Kentucky for the Horizon League regular season title, but the Raiders are the No. 1 seed and get the nod for bracketing purposes for now.

West Region

Salt Lake City

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. winner of (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona vs. NORTHEAST/Saint Francis (Pa.)

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Florida

San Jose

(5) Florida State vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Lipscomb

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Tulsa

(3) Kansas vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) Maryland vs. (11) Central Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Auburn vs. (10) St. John’s

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Florida State is making a good case to land a No. 4 seed or better. Beating Virginia Tech on Tuesday would help. … Lipscomb handled Kennesaw State in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals on Monday. The top-seeded Bisons get NJIT in the semifinals, with a potential title game meeting with No. 2 Liberty or No. 3 North Florida on Sunday.

Central Florida helped itself as much as anyone last weekend thanks to a victory at Houston. The Knights have a chance to improve their lot even more with Cincinnati coming to town this week. … The most 2019 St. John’s stat there is: The Red Storm swept Marquette but was swept by DePaul.

South Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Campbell

(8) PAC-12/Washington vs. (9) ATLANTIC 10/VCU

San Jose

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Indiana-Utah State winner

(4) BIG 12/Texas Tech vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Old Dominion

Des Moines

(3) BIG TEN/Purdue vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana

(6) Cincinnati vs. (11) TCU

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Iowa vs. (10) Syracuse

(2) SEC/Tennessee vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia Southern

Prolific scorer Chris Clemons of Campbell facing Virginia’s defense in the first round would be a fun pairing. … Utah State did what it needed to over the weekend, upending Nevada at home to secure a high-quality victory. Barring massive chaos, the Aggies would be a pretty serious snub if they won out until the Mountain West final and then lost to Nevada. …

Tennessee still has hopes of landing a No. 1 seed after dismissing Kentucky to earn a season split with the Wildcats. … It’s tough to see Syracuse playing its way out of the field after handling Wake Forest over the weekend. The Orange has one of the signature victories of the season (at Duke) and a loss in a regular season finale at Clemson wouldn’t hurt much at all.

Midwest Region

Columbus, Ohio

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston State

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) N.C. State

Hartford, Conn.

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) Arizona State-Seton Hall winner

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Hartford, Conn.

(3) BIG EAST/Marquette vs. (14) IVY/Yale

(6) MOUNTAIN WEST/Nevada vs. (11) Minnesota

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Louisville vs. (10) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

N.C. State has some vulnerabilities to its profile, namely a shortage of high-end victories. The Wolfpack can’t fix that this week against Georgia Tech and Boston College, but handling business should be enough to solidify a spot in the postseason given the state of the field. … Arizona State and Seton Hall are basically the same: Two teams with some impressive victories that aren’t smiled upon by most advanced metrics. …

Nevada checks in between No. 18 and No. 26 in all six metrics the NCAA includes on its team sheets. That consistency could save the seeding of a team with only one Quadrant 1 victory to date. … Minnesota could really stand to get at least a split this week as it faces Purdue (Tuesday) and then travels to Maryland (Friday). … The absence of a truly elite victory for Wofford is disconcerting, but the Terriers check in at No. 14 in the NET rankings. They may not need an at-large bid after rolling through the Southern Conference at 18-0, but they would certainly be in the conversation if they can’t win three games in three days.

