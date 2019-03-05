

Tiger Woods last played in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on Feb. 24 in Mexico City. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

At least it’s not his back. Or his knee.

This time, Tiger Woods has pulled out of a tournament with what he said is a “neck strain” that has bothered him “for a few weeks.” He made it sound like a minor thing that will pass, but he nonetheless sent a shiver through the golf community with his decision to skip this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he has won eight times.

“Unfortunately, due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.”

Woods added that he would send his regrets for missing one of his favorite tournaments, at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, to Palmer’s family. Woods, who uses the Palmer tournament as a Masters tuneup, took pains to remind readers that his back, on which he has had four surgeries (including spinal fusion surgery two years ago next month), is fine. Over the years, the 43-year-old golfer has had four procedures on his left knee and a number of other, lesser injuries.

Woods didn’t specify what caused his neck pain, but he skipped the Honda Classic last week and during the British Open last year, he wore KT Tape on his neck after he woke up with stiffness. The black tape, used by Tom Brady when he cut his hand before Super Bowl LII last year, created a buzz in the golf world when it appeared on the nape of Woods’s neck, with the company’s chief marketing officer telling Golf.com last summer that the tape’s primary function was to give Woods “drug-free pain relief and support.”

Ranked 12th in the world, Woods will have to make a speedy recovery if he is to play in The Players Championship, which begins March 14 in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Beyond that, the Masters is fast approaching and Woods, so far, has played in only three tournaments. This injury means that he’ll have only four possible events in which to play before heading to Augusta National on April 11. Woods has only four events to play before the Masters — The Players, the Valspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open. Typically, he does not play the week before the Masters, which means that the first three are the most likely options and one of those would probably be out because he doesn’t typically play three tournaments in succession.

