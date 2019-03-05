

Sam Dekker has seen his minutes dwindle since the trades for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and Wesley Johnson. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a late February home game that resulted in a Washington Wizards’ loss, Sam Dekker walked out of Capital One Arena holding a basketball. All of his teammates had left for the night but Dekker, who had fallen out of the playing rotation, asked several members of the player development staff to stick around and put him through a workout.

“Just trying to stay sharp,” Dekker said. “It’s a cliche that you want to work to stay ready and be ready but that’s really all you can do. It’s frustrating not playing but I couldn’t pout or, like, show people up because that doesn’t help. It just makes you look bad. So the ways you can get that frustration out is going back to work and getting a sweat, staying sharp and working on your skills. When your time comes you can be ready to say: ‘Hey, these are the minutes I had and I want to get back.’ ”

For an evening, Dekker regained his playing time during the Wizards’ 135-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Dekker logged nearly 15 minutes, all in the second half after the initial rotation of substitution players failed to knock down open jumpers and stop the Wolves’ interior game (Minnesota scored 52 points in the paint in the first half). Dekker’s pent-up energy produced 11 points mostly from his drives to the rim and he also contributed three assists and two rebounds. The Wizards outscored Minnesota by eight points when Dekker was on the floor — more than any other bench player.

“I think he gave us something we were missing, in terms of playing in transition, fast and driving the lane and cutting,” starting point guard Tomas Satoransky said. “He’s great at playing without the ball. He gave us something that we were missing at that point.”

Although Dekker’s spark was evident and noticeable, it may not necessarily be a fixture for the rest of the season.

“There’s opportunities but yes, right now there are a couple guys in front of him at his position: Jeff Green and Jabari [Parker]. So it’s hard to find minutes,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be match ups, if he can guard some of the threes. But he played well. That’s what you want your guys to do, always be ready.”

Then, Brooks used an interesting word — “if” — for Dekker’s potential role Wednesday night when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks.

“If he plays tomorrow night,” Brooks said of Dekker, who averages 6.5 points on 50.2 percent shooting, “he’s going to bring the energy.”

When a team such as the Wizards has a losing record, the guy who’s not on the court can become the most popular player. This explains the groundswell of support for rookie Troy Brown Jr. to take on a larger role in the rotation during the team’s last stretch of the regular season. To a lesser extent than Washington’s 2018 first-round draft pick, Dekker has become another favorite of the “DNP” defenders.

Almost daily, Brooks has received a share of inquiries about the method to his rotation, why one player is getting minutes over another. After Tuesday’s practice, Brooks once again explained Dekker’s dilemma — the team brought in two players who fill his position, specifically naming Bobby Portis and Parker, and that “they’re pretty good players.”

“As a coach, you can play so many guys. It’s not personal with me,” Brooks said. “They want to get on the court, they have to stay ready and keep focusing and improving in practice but they don’t make those decisions. I make those decisions on minutes and they understand that, but Sam is a pro.”

Following the Wizards’ three-way trade in December, Dekker quickly became an addition to the rotation. But when Washington made other deals before the NBA trade deadline in early February to get forwards Parker and Wesley Johnson as well as Portis, who has largely played the four and the five, Dekker went from averaging 16.5 minutes per game to sitting on the bench.

During the dry spell, Dekker stayed true to his own process. As five Wizards played on, he would peel off the bench to run in place and use timeouts to stretch and try to get loose. And of course, there was that Feb. 23 postgame workout with assistant coach/player development David Adkins and other staffers.

“If I was down there being spiteful and talking mess about people, that just takes energy out of you that you don’t need,” Dekker said about his time at the end of the bench. “If I’m spiteful and crabby and angry, I’m not going to be ready to play. I’m not going to go out there and do well. So it’s all about having a good attitude. It’s not always easy.”

Read more:

God Shammgod created a legendary move. His NBA coaching crossover could be even bigger.

Troy Brown Jr. has earned more minutes. And he’s starting to make an impact for the Wizards.

As injuries and losses mount, LeBron James and the Lakers have accepted their fate

Hawks’ Kevin Huerter ‘wasn’t expecting’ jersey swap with Dwyane Wade. That much was clear.

Opponents are starting to figure out how to stop Bradley Beal