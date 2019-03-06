

Landon Collins started every game his first two seasons and 59 games during his four-year tenure with the New York Giants, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times from 2016 to 2018 and named an all-pro in 2016. (Bill Kostroun, File)

To everyone’s surprise, New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman declined to use the franchise tag — with a salary (and cap hit) of $11.15 million for the 2019 season — on safety Landon Collins, which will allow the 25-year-old safety to hit the open market and walk away from the team with nothing in return other than a to-be-determined compensatory draft pick in 2020, provided they don’t sign other players that would cancel it out .

The move is a head-scratcher because Collins, who started every game his first two seasons and 59 games during his four-year tenure with Big Blue, was selected to the Pro Bowl three times from 2016 to 2018 and was named an all-pro in 2016. During that campaign, Collins ended the regular season with 100 solo tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, and 13 passes defensed, making him one of only 17 players in NFL history at any position to record at least 100 tackles and 10 passes defensed in a season. He also recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown that year.

I want to thank the Giants organization for believing in me and allowing me to have 4 great years in NY. I can’t express how great it was to play with my teammates and in one of the greatest cities in the world. I will forever cherish my time in the blue and white and the — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 5, 2019

If parting ways with a defensive playmaker like Collins seems silly to you, you are not alone. But the Giants do have reasons to be concerned with his fit going forward.

When targeted in space in 2018, opposing receivers caught 33 of 43 passes thrown his way for 397 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, resulting in a 127.8 passer rating against, a clear departure from the 2016 (70.1) and 2017 (94.8) seasons. According to NFL Next Gen Stats’ Coverage Success Rate metric, Collins ranked 81st out of 90 defensive backs who were the nearest defender on at least 50 targets, allowing a 71 percent completion rate compared to 61 and 62 percent in each of the two years prior.

Conversely, Collins thrives near the line of scrimmage, where he is a relentless tackler who was able to stop a rushing play dead in its tracks. He led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons and had 23 stops against the run in 2018, giving him the highest stop percentage at the position.



Giants Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher, hired from the Arizona cardinals in 2018, prefers versatile players and interchangeable safeties, making Collins’s more one-dimensional skill set -- if the Giants believe his declining pass-coverage skills is a trend -- expendable. John Schmeelk of Giants.com noted Bettcher was “a very creative and aggressive coach when he ran the Cardinals’ multiple formation scheme” and illustrated one example that had so many flexible players on the field it was impossible to label the personnel package.

Collins missed the final four games in 2018 with a partially torn labrum in his shoulder. Perhaps that’s one reason Collins slipped from the second-best safety in 2016 to the seventh-best in 2017 and then again to the 22nd best in 2018, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

No matter what the reason, this has to be a defining moment for Gettleman. If Collins wasn’t part of the plan going forward, why not trade him? Getting draft picks that aren’t depending on other free agent transactions -- as compensatory picks are -- is better than nothing at all. In addition, with Collins hitting free agency, the team now has no members of the 2015 draft class on the roster. In fact, Odell Beckham Jr. is the only player drafted from 2010 to 2014 still with the club — and he was reportedly been the subject of trade talks last offseason.

Collins, on the other hand, has an optimistic future. Among the free agent safeties available, only Adrian Amos Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu ended the 2018 season with a higher overall PFF grade than Collins did. But Mathieu’s passer rating in coverage was almost as bad as Collins was (126.9) and Amos had half as many stops against the run, so neither is without their shortcomings. Surely someone would rather take the chance on a young player just a few years removed from an all-pro season.

The Giants seem like they’re punting on a valuable asset, even if they don’t see Collins as a part of their future.

