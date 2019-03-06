

There was some eye-rolling in our morning meeting the other day when I mentioned that I’d solicited yet more fan reflections upon Bryce Harper’s departure from Washington. You might be rolling your eyes, too.

But I thought about this while driving to my daughter’s volleyball practice late Tuesday night, and I decided something: I’m at least as interested in what fans think about Harper’s departure as I am in what he will say about it, or in the financial terms of his Philadelphia deal, or in what techniques he’s working on in spring training. I’m as interested in it as I am in Jeremy Hellickson’s slider, or whether Trea Turner hits leadoff, or how Dave Martinez has changed in Year 2. (Where are the dang circus animals already?)

Following local sports in 2019 is, at least partly, about following the personalities and characters, about investing in them, for better or worse. More than that, it’s about writing narratives onto those people, narratives that have their basis in certain facts (or perceptions, maybe), but that involve more than a little bit of imagination, more than a little bit of ourselves. And Harper was such a wonderful canvas: because of his look, his youth, his history, his talent, his persona. We all crafted stories out of that material over seven years — and I’m not talking about newspaper stories, but about fables, ways of understanding who he was and what he meant, to a sport and to a city.

All of them work, in their way. He was the mythical, almost Greek-like character who made some fans fall for this baseball franchise: his physique, his hair, his grace, his mashed upper deckers. He was the smiling teen who enthralled so many D.C. kids, who had that inexplicable appeal to a generation of lil’ Nats fans who grew up with him. He was the baseball rebel who was booed in other parks, who disrespected the A, who wanted to make baseball fun again by upsetting some stodgy order that he always seemed destined to join. He was the face of a resurgent Washington baseball franchise that maybe got too big for its britches too quickly, that maybe should have talked a bit less, but that, out of nowhere, became one of the real forces in the sport, an enterprise other towns loved to see fail. He was the rare baseball player both marketable and villainous, a strange combo indeed.

He was all of those things and more, and yet I don’t know what the heck he actually was or is in real life. His media interviews were mostly bad. His social media presence was unknowable, and a bit cringy. Would I be friends with him in the real world? Would you? I’d guess not. I’d guess you and I have a lot more in common with each other than we do with a young man who’s been singularly focused for his entire adult life on becoming one of the best people ever at whacking a little white ball.

And so I probably care less about Bryce Harper the human being or Bryce Harper the slugger than I do about Bryce Harper the symbol: what he meant to you as you fell in love with these Nats, or as you reveled in their rise, or as you rooted against them, or as they let you down yet again, and what he means to you now that he’s gone.

I’ve felt similarly about other larger-than-life Washington stars. Alex Ovechkin, for sure. Gilbert Arenas, for a time. And Robert Griffin III, who was here so briefly but who spawned so many powerful narratives. That’s why I stayed fascinated with Griffin long after his decline, even amid an onslaught of voices telling me to cut it out.

(Of course, the Griffin stories intersected with race, often in a contentious way, and I did feel guilty in the end, worried that keeping him in the news was just further dividing fans in unpleasant, unsolvable ways. I still believe that episode did lasting damage to Redskins fandom, and that people on all sides of the Griffin questions had and have a hard time acknowledging their own blind spots. Yes, I was a liberal-arts major.)

Anyhow, this all strikes me as not terribly unlike what we’ve done in politics: turned normal, flawed people into symbols, scrawled heroic or villainous meanings onto them, used them as vessels for our own charged feelings, thereby ascribing unto them a sort of totemic value both intoxicating and a bit dangerous. They become characters, fables, and prosaic policy decisions are overwritten by these grand narrative arcs that force our leaders to be good or bad, brave or craven, truthtellers or saps, liars or heroes.

If it’s dangerous in that sphere — and I’m simplifying, and both-sidesing, and you didn’t come here for dime-store political claptrap — that same impulse can sometimes make sports fandom even more compelling. Maybe you are mostly interested in spin rates or exit velocity, in lineup construction or contract machinations, in wins and losses, and that’s fine. Harper left as a free agent. Thank you, next.

But he left a mark — for me, at least — in what it meant to follow a team that transformed baseball in Washington. He was the single largest symbolic representation of a team I spent, what, 17 percent of the summers of my life watching? He created stories in our heads, and those stories interest me six days after he left, just like they’ll interest me six weeks and six months from now. (Six years? Probably not. Check back with me. I’m totally over Griffin, though.)

So I loved reading what Heather Benjamin wrote, thanking Harper for being there during her conversion to Nats fandom. I would guess Heather has company. I also loved reading what Josh Crockett wrote, about the yawning gap between Harper and some Nats fans, the way his legacy here feels distant and a bit wan. I would guess Josh has company, too.

There are fans mad at Harper, fans eager to see Philly turn on him, fans who want Juan Soto to become what Harper never did, fans who feel ill seeing Harper in red pinstripes, fans who still want to cheer him, fans who want dearly to boo him. At least as of today, I’m still interested in knowing why.