

The Washington-Lee Generals claimed their first CSHL championship in team history. (Dave Rostker)

The Washington-Lee ice hockey team started in 2007-08, and since then, they have undergone a serious transformation. In their early days, they had five players and played as part of a joint team with Fairfax High School in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League’s junior varsity division, but have grown into a team with a full 25-player roster in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League.

At one point during the team’s development, it had a combined team with its eventual competition in this season’s CSHL final, T.C. Williams. But the Generals buried their former allies by scoring two goals just 44 seconds into the game, both from senior Austin Pick, and holding on for the 4-3 championship victory.

“Our advantage throughout the playoffs was that we had a deep, talented team that plays fast,” Coach Matt Seney said. “This allows us to wear down our opponents and take over in the third period.”

Part of that deep squad are the 10 freshman that Seney played during the championship game, who he hopes will grow into larger roles over the course of their high school careers.

“With so many freshmen playing key roles, it is important to have strong leadership from our seniors to guide the team and ensure we stayed focused and played our game,” Seney said. “Our youngsters are really talented and played really well the entire season.”

Here are the final top 10 rankings of the season:

1. Gonzaga (15-8-1) Last ranked: 1

Forwards Farrell Dinn and Kurt Bruun were named to the all-MAPHL second-team.

2. DeMatha (25-8-2) LR: 4

Defender Christian Halbig and forward Erick Reiniger were named first-team all-MAPHL.

3. Georgetown Prep (14-4-1) LR: 5

James Flannery was named MAPHL player of the year, and forward Alex Chaconas made the second team.

4. Churchill (17-7-2) LR: 6

The Bulldogs claimed their fifth consecutive Maryland Student Hockey League title with a third-period surge.

5. Washington-Lee (10-2-1) LR: 8

The Generals will graduate CSHL second team defender Victor Hugo, but they’ll bring back the bulk of their roster next season.

6. Langley (9-3-2) LR: NR

The Saxons claimed their first-ever Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League Championship thanks to Christian Schampel’s early tally and a 30-save performance from NVSHL first-team goalie Max Campbell

7. Chantilly (10-2) LR: 2

Despite NVSHL player of the year Owen Morgan’s best effort, the Chargers were upset in the semifinals by Langley.

8. T.C. Williams (11-3) LR: 7

The Titans fell just short of winning back-to-back CSHL championships. Forward Jason Townsend was named CSHL player of the year.

9. St. John’s (14-7-2) LR: 9

Forward Quinn Kennedy and goalie Jack Spicer were named to the MAPHL first-team.

10. Wootton (15-5-1) LR: 3

The Patriots’ offensive outburst in the first period wasn’t enough to claim their second MSHL title.

Dropped out: Spalding

On the bubble: Briar Woods, Spalding, St. Albans