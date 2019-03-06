For the third consecutive year, Damascus tops The Washington Post’s final high school wrestling rankings of the season.

Coach John Furgeson has built a dynasty in his 10 years at the helm of the Montgomery County school, leading the program to seven consecutive Maryland state dual championships. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Damascus’s active dual meet winning streak of 178 is the third longest in U.S. history.

The Swarmin’ Hornets finished their season this week with a strong showing at the Maryland 2A/1A individual state tournament in Upper Marlboro, where they had two champions and four place-winners. Senior Elijah Baisden won his first individual state title at 220 pounds Saturday, and junior Timothy Furgeson claimed his first at 182.

“Everything came full circle,” Baisden said, reflecting on Damascus’s success this season. “All the hard work that [our team] put in really paid off."

Here’s a look at the final rankings for wrestling this season, with teams’ dual meet records in parentheses:

1. Damascus (26-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets had four place-winners at the Maryland 2A/1A championship meet.

2. Robinson (9-1) LR: 2

After winning the Virginia Class 6 title at 106 pounds, freshman Samuel Gerard could be a difference-maker for the Rams next season.

3. Spalding (33-2) LR: 3

Freshmen Joe Fisk (132) and Brady Pruett (106) headline a crop of young talent for the Cavaliers heading into next year.

4. St. John’s (25-3) LR: 4

After winning titles at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. city championships, TJ Stewart (160) will look to follow up on his stellar freshman season.

5. Battlefield (8-2) LR: 5

The Bobcats will need contributions from their underclassmen next season after graduating four-time Virginia state champion Brandon Wittenberg (126).

6. Glenelg (23-1) LR: 6

The Gladiators graduate a talented class of seniors this year, including Maryland 2A/1A 195-pound champion Sam Alsheimer.

7. Leonardtown (27-2) LR: 8

Rising seniors and Maryland 4A/3A place-winners Sean Vosburgh (120) and Brian Bieshelt (132) will be key contributors for the Raiders next season.

8. Springbrook (25-1) LR: 7

Maryland 4A/3A third-place finisher Pierre Jean (106) will be a key contributor for the Blue Devils after the team’s dream season.

9. St. Mary’s Ryken (19-5) LR: 10

The Knights will aim for a strong follow-up to Coach Philip Brown’s first season at the helm.

10. Huntingtown (32-14) LR: NR

After an injury-riddled end of the season, the Hurricanes will look to return to form next season with the help of Maryland 4A/3A runner-up Joshua Stokes (152).