

Otis Livingston II leaves the EagleBank Arena court for the final time in his four-year career after aggravating an ankle injury and scoring two points. (Rafael Suanes/George Mason athletics)

About 12 minutes remained Tuesday night, and with George Mason compiling twice as many turnovers as points and the gap between the Patriots and Virginia Commonwealth growing at a horrific speed, “VCU" chants consumed EagleBank Arena.

The Rams were well on their way to their 11th consecutive victory, and they ran off 23 consecutive points to turn an ugly affair into a 71-36 runaway that gave them the top seed in next week’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

After scoring nine points in the first 15-plus minutes of its penultimate regular season game, VCU (24-6, 15-2) posted 44 in the subsequent 14 to swamp the Patriots (16-14, 10-7) and leave no doubt about who is favored to earn the A-10′s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. In a down year for the league, the Rams are the A-10′s best — and perhaps only — hope for an at-large bid.

“To win on the road against anyone is really hard, and the rivalry with George Mason, I told our guys this is going to be a tough one,” VCU Coach Mike Rhoades said. “I didn’t expect that second half.”

Bridging halftime, the Rams executed a 35-5 run to beat the Patriots for the sixth time in the past seven meetings. The Patriots shot a season-worst 24.5 percent (18.5 percent in the second half) and committed 22 turnovers, tied for their most this season. Their previous scoring low was 55 points.

They have lost four of five (and six of nine) to slide from a top-four place to perhaps the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, which begins March 13 at Barclays Center in New York. The Patriots close the regular season Saturday at George Washington.

A 16-point defeat at VCU on Feb. 2 began Mason’s slump after a 7-1 league start.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s upsetting," Coach Dave Paulsen said. "It’s uncharacteristic for our guys, and so they need to bounce back.”

It was a forgettable senior night for four-year starter Otis Livingston II in his final home appearance. After being honored before the game, he twice retreated behind the scenes during the action for treatment on a sprained ankle and finished with two points and four turnovers.

Livingston has started every game since arriving in 2015. That adds up to 129 games, believed to be the longest current streak in Division I. He is the program’s fourth-leading scorer and the only player in program history with at least 100 assists every season. He’ll finish second on that career list and first in free throw percentage.

“It’s really unfortunate that this was his last home game,” Paulsen said. “But his impact on this program has been phenomenal, and he’s not done.”

“We didn’t feel the same; it was something different," Livingston said of Tuesday’s loss. "We have to get back to that route. We can’t let VCU beat us twice — tonight and then moving forward.”

Before a crowd of 6,177, the first half was ghastly until the Rams found their groove in the last three minutes. The Patriots needed more than 10 minutes to score 10 points, the Rams more than 15. VCU went more than seven minutes without a field goal but fell behind by only seven points. There were a combined 21 turnovers, but while many were unforced, the Patriots drew offensive fouls and played well defensively. VCU, one of the nation’s stingiest teams, applied its usual suffocating defense.

Trailing 16-9, the Rams scored on eight of nine possessions to claim a 28-21 halftime lead. All of Marcus Evans’s 11 first-half points came down the stretch — including three three-pointers, the last with six seconds left.

Early in the second half, amid wayward shooting and another rush of turnovers, the Patriots let the deficit reach 16 before Paulsen called a timeout. From the four-minute mark of the first half to midway through the second, the Patriots made two field goals, both tap-ins by Jordan Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds).

“Once we got on that run," Evans said, "there was no looking back.”

The Patriots had lost their way.

“I was really disappointed how we responded to adversity,” Paulsen said. “You’re going to have a bad game; you don’t want to have a bad game in this setting. How you respond to it is really a mark of who you are. I don’t think that’s the character of our team. It’s very disappointing, and I think we’ll bounce back. I know we’ll bounce back.”

Note: Jaire Grayer, a senior starting guard who has missed most of the season with a foot injury, also was honored before the game. He could apply for a fifth year of NCAA eligibility, at George Mason or another school, but it seems unlikely he will rejoin the Patriots.