

Bill Self and Kansas haven't had many seasons like this one. (Brody Schmidt)

Over the previous 14 seasons, the ACC and Pac-12 have seen five different programs win or share their regular season men’s basketball titles. Six separate teams have claimed the SEC crown. In the comparatively freewheeling Big Ten, there have been seven such programs.

The Big 12 has had no such top-level parity, with just one team — Kansas — winning or sharing every single regular season title since 2004-05, a 14-season run of dominance that even the juggernaut UCLA teams of the 1960s and ’70s did not match. But now that’s all over: With Tuesday night’s 81-68 loss at Oklahoma, the Jayhawks were eliminated from Big 12 regular season championship contention. Sitting two games behind conference co-leaders Texas Tech and Kansas State with just one game remaining, Kansas will not be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament for the first time since 2004. Depending on how the conference’s remaining games shake out, there’s a chance it might not be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, either.

“You know, I haven’t talked of the streak to the team very much,” Kansas Coach Bill Self told reporters after addressing his team for 30 minutes following the game. “But it’s pretty cool, at least from our perspective, that we’ve hung in there for a pretty substantial amount of time and taken most people’s best shot most every night and we’ve had teams that were tough enough to be able to combat that and talented enough to because you can’t do it without talent.

“We’ve certainly had our fair share of talent. And we have talent now. It’s just young talent. A coach, better than anybody, knows the potential and the ceiling for each and every team and for us to be 22-8 right now, even though we’ve had some pretty bad losses on the road, I don’t think is anything for this team to hang their head on considering some of the stuff they’ve had to go through.”

Kansas sat atop both the AP and coaches’ polls when the season began and won its first 10 games even though standout center Udoka Azubuike had missed four of them with an ankle injury. But then the junior tore ligaments in his right hand in practice the day before the Jayhawks’ game at Iowa State on Jan. 5, an injury that ended his season. Kansas went on to suffer their most lopsided loss to the Cyclones in 46 years, and they’ve gone just 13-8 without Azubuike.

The Kansas Big 12 title streak is best measured by the 35-year-olds who started it

It wasn’t the only issue. Guard Lagerald Vick began a leave of absence after the Jayhawks’ loss to Kansas State on Feb. 5 and has yet to return, depriving Kansas of a key offensive weapon (even with all of the games he’s missed, Vick still is the team’s leader in both three-pointers attempted and made). The Jayhawks’ heralded all-freshman backcourt of Devin Dotson and Quentin Grimes has struggled at times. Sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa, a key contributor to last year’s Final Four run, never saw the court at all, at first held out by Kansas because of concerns about his guardian’s role in the Adidas scandal and then ruled ineligible for this season and next by the NCAA in February.

"We had a pretty good team when we had our full complement of guys,” Self said Tuesday. “But I tell our guys all the time that injuries are a part of what many teams go through throughout a season and everybody deals with some adversity or obstacles and the good teams are able to fight through that.

“Basketball’s a little different than some other sports, where one person can make such a big difference,” he continued. “But the reality of it is, I don’t look at that as an excuse. I know that we would certainly be better with our full complement of players, but you could say that about a lot of teams across the country. Bottom line is we just haven’t got it done in the manner in which we hoped we could.”

Things aren’t all lost: The Jayhawks still beat strong teams such as Iowa State and Texas Tech since things went sideways after the new year began and still are seen — for now — as a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. But Kansas’s streak is done, though it shouldn’t be diminished by just one down year.

“This is one of the more remarkable accomplishments in modern college sports, especially in basketball, where there’s so much turnover and parity,” Baylor Coach Scott Drew, whose team visits Kansas to close the season on Saturday, told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “For 14 straight years, they were able to win a championship. Five of the last six years, it’s been ranked as the number one conference, RPI-wise. To be able to do that streak in the number one conference is a true testament to the players they have, Coach Self and their fans. That’s remarkable. Nobody does this nowadays.

“It’s a lot harder to win a regular-season championship than a postseason tournament. Two games, three games — people can string that together. But 18 games over January, February and early March is tough, and a lot of those years, it wasn’t close.”

