When the Washington Redskins hired Ray Horton as defensive backs coach and Rob Ryan to coach their middle linebackers this winter, they added two former coordinators to a defensive staff that already had an ex-NFL head coach in defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Given the seemingly precarious state of current defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s job — he sat in on interviews with established defensive coordinator candidates such as Gregg Williams in January, before an eventual announcement that Manusky would return as the team’s coordinator — such a staff could create an awkward tension. But at last week’s NFL scouting combine, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden shrugged at the notion that having so many former play-callers on his defensive staff will cause friction.

“I think part of it was by design, for sure,” Gruden said. “I think defensively I wanted to add some experience there to help Coach Manusky without a doubt — somebody who has actually called defenses.”

Gruden added that he wanted to add older coaches who had “been through the fire” and understand both the line and the secondary. He called this arrangement “a big benefit” for Manusky.

He also said he wanted to promote passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator after other teams expressed interest in snatching O’Connell away. O’Connell’s promotion pushed former offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh into an advisory role.

Gruden said Cavanaugh will be more of a “big picture” coach.

“There are many things I may have swept under the rug so to speak [that] I didn’t quite have time for,” Gruden said, adding that Cavanaugh will be positioned to catch some of those details that may have slipped in previous seasons.

Gruden added: “I think if you look around the league, there are more and more [former leaders filling staffs]. But I think ideas are great and when you sit down and talk about putting a plan together, offseason, during the season, during the week, short weeks — the more people you have, the better you function.”

Gruden interviewed several candidates for the quarterbacks coach job, finally settling on former 49ers and Buccaneers quarterback Tim Rattay, despite the fact Rattay — who has coached at Louisiana Tech and in the UFL — has no NFL coaching experience. While Gruden was looking for more pro coaching experience on the defense, he said he wasn’t bothered by a lack of it in Rattay’s resume, adding that “the personality fit was a good one.”

