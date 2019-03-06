

Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his players on the bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson)

The buzzer that sounded the end of Oklahoma’s 81-68 victory over Kansas was also a death knell, putting an end to the Jayhawks dominance of Big 12 basketball. The road loss insured, for the first time since 2004, the Kansas men’s basketball team will not win the Big 12 regular-season championship. It is the longest streak in Division I history, one more than UCLA’s dominance from 1967 to 1979.

All streaks must come to an end...



Kansas' streak of 14 straight Big 12 titles has ended following its loss vs Oklahoma.



The last time Kansas did not win at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, the No. 1 song was "Yeah!" by Usher feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris. pic.twitter.com/KKsl2qlOW9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 6, 2019

Winning 14 consecutive regular-season conference titles is no small feat. The odds of a random Big 12 duplicating this feat is 0.00000000000003 percent, or roughly 3,600,000,000,000,000-to-1 odds against. If you were somehow able to narrow it down to the four best teams in the conference each year before the season began, those odds improve to about 1,000,000,000-to-1 (0.0000001 percent). Heck, even knowing a team had a 90 percent chance to win the regular-season conference each year for 14 years would still only result in a school going 14 for 14 21 percent of the time.

Plus, the Big 12 has historically been one of the better conference in men’s collegiate basketball. According to Pomeroy’s tempo-free ratings, the Big 12 has been the best or second-best conference each year since 2014 with Kansas statistically the best team in the conference 10 out of the last 14 years. Not only is it impressive that the Jayhawks were the most efficient team in the conference in 10 of those seasons, but it’s also notable they still claimed the title the four seasons when they weren’t the class of the conference, a testament to the coaching tenure of Bill Self, who started the streak in his first year on the job in 2004.

Add in the challenges Self had to overcome and it is a wonder Kansas was in the mix for a 15th straight regular-season championship at all. Now, having fallen short of what had been a perrenial achievement, can these Jayhawks do something only the 2008 KU squad has managed over the course of the streak? Can they win a national championship?

The Jayhawks will make the NCAA tournament for the 30th straight season and, according to seedings from Bracket Matrix, which takes predictions from NCAA tournament prognosticators across the country and slots those teams into one consensus bracket, they figure to be 3 or 4-seed during March Madness. Using those seedings to fuel 1,000 simulations of the 2019 NCAA tournament we can’t expect Kansas to be one of the favorites to win this year’s NCAA tournament (1 percent chance) but we can look at them as a potential value play into the Final Four (13 percent chance), which normally features 3-seeds selected six percent of the time. But that second projection relies on KU regaining its early-season form, and at least one key player.

The same issues that shortcircuited the conference streak will come into play however, primarily in the personnel department. Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the season after scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to start the season. And 6-foot-5 shooting guard Lagerald Vick (14.1 points, 46 percent from behind the arc) has been on an indefinite leave of absence since Feb. 7.

Losing Vick has been particularly problematic: Kansas was outscoring opponents by 21.7 net points per 100 possessions with Vick on the roster, which has dropped to 14.4 net points per 100 possessions since he has been on leave. Self has always said he would welcome Vick back if he chooses to return, and if he does, Kansas instantly becomes a much more formidable team, worthy of late-tournament consideration.



Kansas chances in 2019 NCAA tournament (None/Neil Greenberg)

