

A 2018 photo of a Maryland football practice at Cole Field House. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Less than three weeks before the start of spring football practices, Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said the school has implemented the vast majority of the recommendations issued by a pair of investigative bodies that probed the football program in the wake of Jordan McNair’s death last spring.

Evans delivered the update Wednesday to a newly formed advisory committee that’s been charged with monitoring the implementation of the proposed reforms. The recommendations cover a wide range of areas, from emergency action plans and organizational charts to staff training and medical equipment. The university said it has implemented 18 of the 20 suggestions from Rod Walters, an athletic training consultant whose September report outlined a series of missteps in the school’s treatment of McNair, and a dozen of the 21 recommendations made by a commission that probed the football program’s culture.

“I would hope over the next two to three months, we would have the majority of these in place in some form or fashion,” Evans told the group of the remaining recommendations.

The new committee is expected to hold a series of meetings in the coming months to review the progress, ultimately delivering a report to University President Wallace D. Loh and the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

“We will want to see some evidence that the recommendations they say they’ve completed, we owe to the board of regents to have the evidence that, in fact, they have been completed,” said William E. “Brit” Kirwan, the former system chancellor who is chairing the committee.

[Maryland lawmakers want details on ‘jarring price tag’ of football investigation]

The committee also includes Amy Perko, the chief executive of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics; Mary Sue Coleman, the president of the Association of American Universities; Maryland physics professor Nick Hadley, the school’s faculty athletics representative and chair of its Athletic Council; Rear Adm. Michael D. Bernacchi, commander of the Naval Service Training Command; and Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis, a former Maryland player.

Evans told the group the athletic department is continuing to work through some of the recommendations. He said in the coming weeks the school will announce an athletic medical review board, which will regularly assess policies, protocols and practices related to the medical services offered to athletes. He said the athletic department is still weighing changes to its health-care model, calling it a “work in progress.” The commission that probed the football program’s culture urged the school to adopt an “independent medical model,” which would remove medical care from the umbrella of the athletic department.

“We’re going to put the model in place that’s going to be best for our student-athletes, provide the best possible health care,” Evans said after the Wednesday meeting. “ … Hopefully in the coming months, we’ll be able to clearly identify what that model is.”

Most of the recommendations related to medical care, protocols and the department’s ability to respond to emergencies should be in place when the football team begins practicing later this month, according to the progress report that Evans presented to the committee.

“I’m very impressed,” said Walters, who attended the morning session and has continued to advise the athletic department. “I think the fact that they’ve embraced this — the way Dr. Loh came forward, the way Damon has come forward — the response has been good, the feedback has been good.”

In the committee’s initial meeting, the group heard from four athletic department employees, including newly hired football coach Michael Locksley, who outlined some of the unique measures that have already been implemented and undertaken.

This spring, there will be cameras in the football team’s weight rooms, and the strength and conditioning coach now reports to an athletic administrator, not the football coach. Locksley also told the committee that he’s incorporated athletic trainers in his daily staff meeting and both he and his assistant coaches have received training on the program’s emergency action plan.

“I feel like we’ll be at the forefront of insuring the safety and welfare of our players because of what happened,” he said.

Locksley, who was hired in December, said he has met with every player to better understand the culture he’s inherited and also get a sense of what is and isn’t working in College Park.

“I think the big one that jumped out to me getting to know these kids was how non-trusting they were,” Locksley told the group. “ … What I found in my meeting with the players individually was they felt really good about their teammates — they had created really close bonds built off the tragedy of what happened to Jordan. But I felt they didn’t feel a connection necessarily with the coaches, with the support staff.”

The committee will meet again in a month or so and members asked Evans to provide evidence and documentation of the changes he outlined Wednesday.

“We’ve got work to do. We realize that. We’re committed to doing that work,” Evans said.

