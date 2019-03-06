

North Dakota State's title-winning football team visited President Trump in the White House on Monday. (Oliver Contreras/pool via Bloomberg)

Jack Albrecht looked like just another football player when he and his North Dakota State teammates visited President Trump in the White House on Monday. But with a closer look, Albrecht stood out for reasons unrelated to his 6-foot-5, 286-pound frame. Albrecht, a backup offensive lineman, wore a small Democratic Socialists of America pin affixed to the lapel of his jacket, a gesture that drew particular attention in the presence of a chief executive who has railed against socialism in recent weeks.

Albrecht’s goal wasn’t to steal his teammates’ thunder as the Bison celebrated their Football Championship Subdivision title. Rather, he “wanted to make a quiet statement,” Zac Echola, treasurer of the Red River Valley chapter of the DSA, said in a telephone interview. Albrecht did not respond to interview requests.

“We had an opportunity,” Echola said. “We had a football player and [he] wanted to quietly protest and wear a pin. We gave him one.”

It was, Echola said, “a media stunt” conceived when the team’s trip to Washington was announced, and one the Red River Valley DSA chapter announced while Bison were en route to the District.

“We know there’s a ton of excitement around the team,” Echola said. “It’s a fantastic, winning program. We knew there was going to be a ton of media attention as well, so we figured if Jack wants to do this, we’ll give him a pin. We didn’t want to take away from that celebration. With any other president, we probably would still have done the pin thing, but I don’t know if it would have caused as much of a ruckus.”

The idea, according to Echola, came directly from Albrecht, one of 120 members of the Red River Valley chapter.

“I can’t really speak to his motivation, but he wanted to make a statement,” Echola said. “I think he said something very powerful to us once at a meeting. ‘Staying home doesn’t actually say anything, right?’ He also didn’t want to disrupt things for his teammates, so the pin was a quiet protest.”

Albrecht is a computer engineering major from Rolling Meadows, Ill., who will graduate from the Fargo school in May. He was part of the football program for all four years, according to the athletic department, and played in three games, making the Missouri Valley Football Conference honor roll three times. His Twitter bio is succinct: “This snowflake is an avalanche. Support the Homies.”

The team’s trip to Washington was a one-day whirlwind that began with a pre-dawn flight out of Fargo Monday morning. Besides the White House stop, the team went to the Capitol and then had time for players to see sights before flying back Monday evening. Albrecht tweeted images from the Capitol, one of him striking a pose made famous in the official White House portrait of John F. Kennedy and a selfie from the White House with Trump and the pensive portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the background.

Checking in from an action-packed day in DC pic.twitter.com/fvTDDfXmNG — Jack Albrecht (@JackRAlbrecht) March 5, 2019

Trump won more than 60 percent of the vote in North Dakota in 2016, making it one of his strongest states. The region is “deeply red; this is Trump country,” Echola said. And the president has attacked socialism in recent weeks, saying last week that “socialism is not about the environment, it’s not about justice, it is not about virtue. Socialism is about only one thing: It’s called power for the ruling class.”

But Echola cited North Dakota’s long history of “prairie radicalism,” arguing that “what’s going on here is deeply personal as well . . . We’re mostly a farm-based economy. We’re connected to commodity prices and when those fall, communities get hurt really badly. We’re in a situation right now where we’re seeing increasing farm bankruptcies. People are hurting and they’re looking for alternatives.”

Albrecht made brief mention of his gesture on his Twitter account, telling one critic to message him directly “if you’d like to actually hold a civil conversation about this and Bison Pride."

