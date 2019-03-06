

“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Charley Casserly said of Kyler Murray, above. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Just when it seemed that consensus around the NFL had solidified on Kyler Murray being the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in April’s draft, along came Charley Casserly. The NFL Network analyst and former general manager took to the airwaves Tuesday to deliver a scathing summation of Murray’s performance at the league’s recently concluded scouting combine.

Casserly wasn’t talking about how the Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner fared in on-field drills, because Murray did not take part in any of those at the combine, preferring merely to have his physical measurements taken. Those were enough to boost his stock in a big way when the undersized star reassuringly checked in at a shade above 5-foot-10.

Murray also sat for interviews with a reported 10 NFL teams, and it was during at least a few of those sessions that he came up, well, very short. That’s according to Casserly, who claimed the feedback he got from teams amounted to “the worst report I’ve ever heard on a top-ranked quarterback from the interview part of it.”

“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” said the 70-year-old Casserly, who spent three decades in the NFL as a scout and a personnel executive with the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans. “Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good.

“Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do,” Casserly continued. He added that Murray “better hope” Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team has the No. 1 pick and who asserted last fall that he would use just such a selection on the ex-Sooner, follows through on that, “because this was not good.”

By showing that he had just enough size to plausibly perform as a quarterback in the NFL, particularly in light of the success of Russell Wilson and the league’s increasing embrace of concepts imported from college football, Murray made himself a strong contender to go No. 1. A backup to Baker Mayfield before last season and an athlete expected to become a professional baseball player after being selected ninth by the Oakland Athletics last summer in the MLB draft, Murray exploded on the scene by completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

"My jaw will be on the floor if Kyler Murray is not selected No. 1 by the Arizona Cardinals. ... Kliff Kingsbury has wanted to work with Kyler since he was a freshman in high school. He knew Kyler was going to be a better version of Johnny Manziel, who won a Heisman." —@joelklatt pic.twitter.com/UvTUdDH9kB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 4, 2019

That kind of ability — plus the stated interest of Kingsbury — has many analysts believing that Arizona will in fact lead off the draft with Murray, despite already having a young quarterback, Josh Rosen, drafted 10th last year. Casserly helped build the hype for Murray on Tuesday by reporting that a team told him the Cardinals were shopping Rosen.

However, Casserly followed that up by passing along what he described as extremely unflattering reviews of Murray. Claiming he spoke with “more than two teams” about their interviews with the quarterback and “got exactly the same story,” Casserly said: “They were not impressed with his leadership skills or potential for the interview. They weren’t impressed with his study habits, and I can’t give you the quotes, but they’re pretty bad. And they were not impressed with his board work and understanding football and concepts that he was quizzed on, and that wasn’t good. . . . One thing that stuck out to me: This guy was never trained for the interview. Whoever trained him did a poor job.”

That point garnered some agreement online Tuesday, with CBS Sports analyst (and former quarterback) Danny Kanell tweeting that when he interviewed Murray at the Super Bowl, the Heisman Trophy winner “came across as unsure and unprepared.” Kanell noted that the apparent lack of polish in interviews “does not mean he can’t play,” but he said that to be an effective quarterback, “you have to be a good communicator.”

Others pointed to a televised interview Murray did shortly before the Super Bowl with Dan Patrick, in which Murray interspersed moments of awkward silence with halting, non-engaging answers. “I was just curious if it looked as bad as it sounded,” Patrick said later, “because, man, it sounded bad — where it’s just silence and I’m going, ‘Hey, these [microphones] are on,’ and I couldn’t get anything out of him.”

If Casserly is right about how poorly Kyler Murray came across to teams, maybe that interview on Dan Patrick was a big red flag. That was just an absurd performance. May not mean much, but those personal impressions do matter when you’re picking a franchise QB — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 5, 2019

However, as NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah pointed out, if the Cardinals are actually putting Rosen on the trading block, then Murray “aced the only interview that matters.” To that remark, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that he “did hear” that Murray “was impressive” in his interview with Arizona.

On the other hand, another well-connected NFL Network personality, Rich Eisen, cited sources Tuesday in reporting that the Cardinals have told Rosen that “he’s their guy.” Eisen also noted that, with Murray’s pro day at Oklahoma not scheduled until March 13, no NFL team, including Arizona, has come close to completing its evaluation.

Casserly wound up taking a few shots Tuesday, with some questioning his ability to judge quarterback prospects, given the top-three picks he spent on the underwhelming Heath Shuler and David Carr. Others were only too happy to bring back to light decidedly uncomplimentary comments made about the former general manager in 2010 by none other than Bill Belichick.

Responding to a report by Casserly that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was playing at the time with broken ribs, Belichick said that “like he usually is, [Casserly] was 100 percent wrong.” He added: “Who’s been wrong more than Charley Casserly since he left the Redskins? His percentage is like a meteorologist.”

