

Jay Gruden's son, Jack, was arrested last month. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jack Gruden, the son of Redskins Coach Jay Gruden, is no longer part of the team’s video staff, according to an Instagram story he posted on Thursday.

“Thankful for the opportunity @redskins .. it’s been real,” Jack Gruden wrote, including emoji of a hand making the peace sign and a flexing arm.

The Redskins declined to comment, though Jack Gruden’s photograph and bio remained on the team website Thursday afternoon.

[Jay Gruden sees only positives in adding former coordinators to Redskins’ defensive staff]

Gruden was arrested on Feb. 9 for being drunk in public early on a Saturday morning following a series of confrontations in Ashburn. According to a report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old Gruden had to be separated by police after an argument at the corner of Exchange and Thorndike streets, in the One Loudoun shopping development.

Officers later spotted Gruden in another argument about 10 minutes after the first one, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Gruden told the officers that he was going to get a ride home, but he was then involved in a third argument a few minutes later, at which point police arrested him.

The three groups Gruden argued with were not together, the spokesman said.

The 2018 season was Jack Gruden’s first year as an video assistant with the team, a role in which he was responsible for filming and editing footage of Redskins games and practices and assisting the coaching staff. He had previously been a volunteer on the coaching staff.

Jay Gruden, who has a 35-44-1 record in five seasons with Washington, has two years remaining on an extension he signed in 2017.

More Redskins:

The Redskins need a quarterback. Here are six ways they could acquire one.

Redskins didn’t pursue Joe Flacco, will meet with every QB at combine, says Bruce Allen

Redskins say their roster needs extend beyond QB, including receiver, safety and guard