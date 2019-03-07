

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, center, was measured at 5-feet-10⅛ and 207 pounds at the NFL scouting combine. (Michael Conroy)

Another day, another hot take about Kyler Murray passed along from NFL sources by a notable media figure. On Wednesday, it was Dan Patrick with a suggestion that the quarterback’s listed height may have been “inflated,” while Murray’s agent was busy attacking the NFL Network analyst, Charley Casserly, whose scathing report Tuesday was the talk of the football world.

The agent, Erik Burkhardt, described Casserly’s comments as “disgusting and embarrassing” and he took a few shots (via Pro Football Talk) at the record posted by the former personnel chief during stints with the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.

“When you slander the character and work ethic of a young man who’s worked his [butt] off his entire life and done everything right to put himself in his current position, you’d better cite your sources and come with a better record than 18-46 as a GM of the Texans,” Burkhardt said, “and whose own leadership and accountability has been questioned by his old bosses and colleagues, as well as the greatest coach on the planet.”

In the latter part of the above quote, Burkhardt was referring to criticism lobbed at Casserly in 2010 by New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, who said, “Who’s been wrong more than Charley Casserly since he left the Redskins? His percentage is like a meteorologist.”

Those quotes resurfaced Tuesday in the wake of an appearance on NFL Network by Casserly, in which he cited discussions with officials from several unspecified NFL teams who told him that Murray had fared disastrously in interviews conducted during the league’s recently concluded scouting combine.

“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Casserly, who spent three decades in the NFL as a scout and personnel executive. “Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good.”

In a lengthy rebuttal Wednesday, Burkhardt defended his Heisman Trophy-winning client, saying, “You will not find even one former teammate or coach at any level in any sport who’s played with Kyler Murray who has anything remotely negative to say about him, his leadership, or his work ethic.” Burkhardt also questioned Casserly’s “motives” in citing “anonymous sources on things such as ‘leadership’ and ‘study habits’ about somebody he’s never met.”

“If you don’t like Kyler’s game, it’s cool. If you don’t like his size and want to talk about that, that’s fine, too,” the agent said. “If you’re into a Heath Shuler-type-looking guy, then hype those guys and say why.” He added that he and agency associates spoke to “coaches and executives” they represent who “sat in on eight of Kyler’s 10 formal combine interviews,” and “all of them were extremely positive about his entire interviews.”

Murray’s size has been a point of possible concern for his ability to play quarterback in the NFL, as he was listed as 5-10 and 195 pounds at Oklahoma, unusually small for that position even at the college level, although it did not deter him from posting eye-popping numbers last season with the Sooners. Some thought he might be shorter than that, so when he measured in at the combine at an announced 5-feet-10⅛ and 207 pounds, similar in stature to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, it was widely seen as a major boost to Murray’s draft stock that possibly paved the way for him to be selected No. 1 overall.

However, a football scout, described Wednesday by Patrick as a “great” source, cast doubt on the measurement, according to the veteran host.

Appearing to read a text message from his phone, Patrick said the scout claimed, “I think that [Murray’s] height was inflated. Maybe it’s the tinfoil-hat theory, I just don’t see it.”

The scout, who also noted that Murray took unusually deep dropbacks at Oklahoma and went down “easily” on contact, said that it would be “telling” if the quarterback “refuses” to have his height measured again at his pro day workout next week.

It’s unclear how Murray might have inflated his height or had it done on his behalf, but it’s apparent that he has already become a major figure of national interest well before the draft gets underway in late April, and the NFL has to be happy about that development. Less delighted with recent events was the quarterback’s coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, who joined Patrick Wednesday and said, “I just hate that people go out and make these comments and [they] never even talked to the two people who’ve actually coached this kid.”

Calling the anonymous criticism of Murray a pre-draft “smokescreen” meant to spread misinformation about a “tremendous leader,” Riley added, “I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I personally have spoken with the majority of the teams he met with, and every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler — basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”

While the Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, have been rumored to be considering taking Murray, the Raiders could also be interested in grabbing him with their No. 4 pick, if he’s still on the board. Pointing to the likes of Wilson, Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield, Oakland Coach Jon Gruden said last week that a quarterback’s height “has been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago.”

