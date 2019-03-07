

Lakers fans haven’t exactly turned their backs on LeBron James, but give them time. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The entirety of LeBron James’s first, increasingly unsuccessful season with the Los Angeles Lakers was on full display Wednesday night during their home game against the Denver Nuggets.

In the first quarter, James missed four straight free throws, and the crowd booed. But with 5:38 left in the second quarter, James scored the two points that pushed him past Michael Jordan and into fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list. There were cheers, of course, because any NBA player who surpasses one of Jordan’s career accomplishments deserves such recognition. But this is LeBron and these are Lakers fans, and the arranged marriage between the two sides has — shock of shocks — not gone particularly well. So they applauded him “politely,” in the words of L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke.

See and hear for yourself:

🎥 LeBron James dropped 31 points, 7 boards, and 7 assists tonight as he passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time NBA scoring list. pic.twitter.com/DpYu0OTvvh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 7, 2019

Here’s James reacting on the bench while a video montage of his accomplishments played on the big screen:

LeBron James gets emotional on the bench as video tribute plays after he passes Michael Jordan on all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/EZ6m5BgME7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 7, 2019

And then the Lakers lost again, their fourth defeat in a row and eighth in 10 games, putting them 6½ games behind the Spurs and Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 17 games remaining. They’re now closer in the standings to the Grizzlies, the West’s second-worst team and the only one better than the perennially bedraggled Suns, than they are to the postseason.

The muted response to James’s historic night is hardly a surprise, considering that it’s long been clear that he wanted to be in Los Angeles far more than Lakers fans wanted him on their team. After he signed as a free agent in July, an artfully rendered mural of James on the wall of a Venice barbecue restaurant was created, vandalized, re-created, re-vandalized and then finally taken down by the artist, all in the span of a few days. The losses that followed that first salvo have only fueled the cold war between LeBron and Lakers fans, who may not be used to much winning in recent seasons — their team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2013, after all — but are used to winning in general. That LeBron couldn’t drag this group on his back like he did so memorably in Cleveland simply made it worse.

Here’s more from Plaschke in his master-class summary of the situation:

“Even six months into his first season as a Laker, James isn’t yet a Laker. The fans don’t consider him family. His team doesn’t consider him their leader. His lack of physical and emotional investment in the basketball portion of his great Los Angeles adventure is paying the sad dividends of a man who, on the court, appears very much distant and alone. “This truth was obvious Wednesday not only in the weird environment, but on that colorful scoreboard, where nearly all of his highlights were accomplished in the uniforms of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. “His records are not Lakers records. His greatness is not yet Lakers greatness. He may have scored more points than Jordan, but he is going to fail to lead his first Lakers team even into the playoffs, and that’s all that matters to this town.” Bill Plaschke, L.A. Times

This will only get more uncomfortable for all involved. Kobe Bryant now sits one spot ahead of LeBron on the NBA’s all-time scoring list but about 1,000 spots above LeBron on the list of beloved Los Angeles pro athletes. Barring injury or calamity, LeBron is going to pass Kobe on the scoring list sometime next season.

Maybe it would be better if that happens on the road.

