

Robert Kraft will be in Florida at the end of the month. (Scott Olson/Getty Images North America)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be present in a Florida courtroom March 28 for his arraignment hearing on two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, according to court papers released Thursday.

“The defendant must be present at this hearing” in Palm Beach Gardens, the notice reads:

Robert Kraft due in Palm Beach County Circuit Court on March 28 at 9 am. “Defendant must be present” pic.twitter.com/AU2ec9cy5g — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 7, 2019

[Surveillance cameras, suitcases and billionaires: How an investigation into massage parlors unfolded in Florida]

It previously was thought that only Kraft’s attorneys needed to attend the hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has requested a bench trial in the case. In a statement after his arrest was announced, Kraft denied engaging “in any illegal activity,” though police in Florida claim they have video evidence that he twice engaged in sex acts at a massage parlor. If convicted, he is unlikely to face jail time.

Kraft’s arraignment hearing will take place one day after the conclusion of NFL’s annual league meetings in Arizona. The league has yet to comment on the arrest of Kraft — one of its most prominent owners — beyond saying that it’s monitoring the situation.

Kraft is one of more than 200 people charged as the result of an investigation by Florida police into massage parlors and human trafficking in a number of counties.

Read more from The Post:

Kyler Murray’s agent blasts NFL Network analyst, questions motives after comments

‘We’re the evangelists on this’: Why the Atlanta Falcons are selling $1.50 hot dogs

Kyler Murray goes No. 1 overall in updated 2019 NFL mock draft

After Jason Witten’s departure from ESPN, speculation again turns to Peyton Manning

Are pass coverage and new defensive coordinator behind Giants’ odd Landon Collins move?