

The Redskins have a deal in place to acquire quarterback Case Keenum from the Broncos. (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Redskins have agreed to acquire quarterback Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

The Redskins will send a sixth- and seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to Denver. Denver has reworked Keenum’s contract so it will pay him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and will take on $3,5 million of Keenum’s salary. The Redskins will also pay Keenum $3.5 million.

Mike Klis of Denver 9 was the first to report the salary details.

Trades cannot be announced officially until the new league year starts on March 13, but Washington will want to complete a deal before teams can begin talking to other teams’ free agents on Monday.

Keenum is not the big-name quarterback many expected the Redskins to chase this spring, but with franchise quarterback Alex Smith unlikely to play in 2019 and perhaps never again after a compound fracture in his leg and multiple surgeries for infection, Washington needs someone to compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job this coming season. By trading for a quarterback who has started 54 games in his career, the Redskins get a one-year rental at a bargain price, freeing them to take a quarterback in next month’s draft who can be developed while Keenum or McCoy start.

Keenum, 31, has been a journeyman in the NFL, playing for four teams in seven years, after throwing for more than 5,000 yards three times at the University of Houston. His best season was in 2017 when he threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns against just seven interceptions for Minnesota, leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game. He probably is remembered best for the game-winning touchdown pass he threw to Stefon Diggs with ten seconds remaining in the NFC Division Round game against New Orleans.

He signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos last winter and threw for 3,890 yards but had just 18 touchdowns and was intercepted 15 times. His 81.2 passer rating was 29th in the NFL. Ironically, his rating was one place below Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, for whom the Broncos traded a fourth-round draft pick to acquire last month, essentially replacing Keenum.