

Bobby Portis scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds Wednesday, one of five Wizards to corral at least six boards as Washington outrebounded Dallas, 49-39. (Geoff Burke/USA Today)

Bobby Portis adorns himself with a diamond-encrusted bulldog necklace, but the flashy bauble doesn’t match his game. Inside the paint where elbows fly and the faint of heart flee, Portis seeks contact while battling for what he thinks rightfully belong to him: rebounds.

His tenaciousness was on display Wednesday night. Although Portis had an off game on the offensive end, which is why he wasn’t off the court as the Washington Wizards sealed their 132-123 win over the Dallas Mavericks, he corralled eight rebounds in nearly 22 minutes. As a team, the Wizards matched this desire and outworked the Mavericks for a 49-39 rebounding advantage.

[Brewer: Dirk Nowitzki deserves every cheer, even if he’s not certain this is goodbye]

“When I was a little kid, ever since I was a young ’un, I was always taught to hit my man and then try to get the ball,” said Portis, his necklace boasting a word spelled out in crystals: UNDERDOG.

“I’m not the most high-flying, athletic man in the world, so I have to use everything in my advantage,” Portis said. “You know me, using my body, boxing out and trying to get (the ball) with two hands.”

If the Wizards (27-37) would take on Portis’s bulldog mentality more often, their chances of making the playoffs would increase. As simple as that idea is, Washington’s road map toward success is in fact a straight line drawn from Point A to Point B.

When the Wizards rebound, they win.

On Wednesday, the Wizards improved to 14-2 in games in which they outrebound an opponent. While nothing quite beats Washington’s winning percentage when it holds teams to fewer than 100 points — it is 8-0 when this dream scenario occurs — when it commits to defending, getting stops and clearing possessions, good things happen.

“I think the focus is just different. It’s a good record to have, I guess,” Jeff Green said. “We just got to especially communicate with the switching we’re doing and also driving our opponents out of rebounding position to secure the rebound. We’ve done a better job of that and we just got to keep doing it.”

[Bradley Beal wins sizzling duel with Luka Doncic as Wizards upend Mavericks]

Jabari Parker, who played nearly 29 minutes off the bench, led his teammates with nine rebounds while four others secured at least six. Although no one reached double figures in rebounds for Washington — the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell had 11 and 10, respectively — the Wizards won with a group effort. The strength in numbers will be the only way Washington survives under the glass without a singular rebounding force, and against the Mavs it was powerful enough to make up for a lack of rebounds from its starting power forward.

Green, who has averaged just 3.6 rebounds over the past 10 games, ended offensive possessions by walking toward the other end of the floor and during defensive stops, he shunned the paint. Although Green splashed a pair of clutch threes in the final quarter and finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, he was an offensive threat but a non-factor beneath the glass.

Green became the last Wizards’ player to secure a rebound, which came with 4:43 remaining in the game. A Dec. 12 game still stands as the last time Green pulled down double-digit rebounds (10 against one of his former teams, the Boston Celtics).

“Luck of the bounce, I don’t know,” Green responded, when asked about the difference between Wednesday and that December game against the Celtics. “I don’t know. I just had one [against Dallas] and Dec. 12, I had 10. I don’t know. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Sometimes the objective is to just get your man off the boards. That’s what the team is for.”

Still, the Wizards didn’t expect to be this reliant on team rebounding. They signed Dwight Howard for this sole purpose. However, a recent development may put Howard’s return to the lineup in doubt.

[Longtime Wizards broadcaster Steve Buckhantz’s future at NBC Sports Washington is uncertain]

The day before Washington faced the Mavericks, Coach Scott Brooks announced that Howard tweaked his hamstring during one of his low-impact workouts. Since returning from spinal surgery, Howard has been limited to on-court drills with coaches without physical contact and yet he still sustained a “minor setback,” as Brooks described it. Last summer the Wizards signed Howard to two-year deal, with a player option next season, and he has appeared in only nine games. During his brief time on the court with a balky back, however, Howard averaged a team-best 9.2 rebounds.

“We don’t do it enough, obviously, 16 times,” Brooks said of grabbing more rebounds than opponents. “That’s one of the big reasons we went after Dwight; he’s going to go down as one of the best rebounders. We have to rebound, we have to make them miss and rebound. Our record shows that we are 14-2 when we outrebound teams, and we did it tonight.”

By no reasonable metric could the Wizards claim they played a solid 48 minutes of defensive basketball: Dallas shot 48.4 percent, hit 15 of 41 three-pointers and became the 26th opponent this season to score more than 120 points on the Wizards. However, the final 5½ minutes of the game could have been the Wizards’ master class on the joys of defense.

At the 5:29 mark, Doncic couldn’t hit a step-back three but Powell, the Mavericks’ 6-foot-10 starting center, blazed past the statutes posing as Wizards and soared for the unchallenged putback. Powell’s offensive rebound and dunk gave Dallas a 112-111 advantage, and by this point in the quarter the Mavericks and Wizards were tied with six rebounds apiece. But from that point on, the Wizards took control of the boards.

Washington held the Mavericks to only four more rebounds while padding its own fourth-quarter total to 14. Portis, the underdog watching from the sidelines, liked what he saw.

“Us just having to stick with it,” Portis said. “Obviously, rebounding is you’ve got to want the ball and go get it. Me, I love to rebound. I love seeing 10-plus boards in the box score every time I finish the game. So it’s a pride thing, it’s an effort thing. You can’t just let your man go by you.”

Read more:

God Shammgod created a legendary move. His NBA coaching crossover could be even bigger.

Troy Brown Jr. has earned more minutes. And he’s starting to make an impact for the Wizards.

As injuries and losses mount, LeBron James and the Lakers have accepted their fate

Hawks’ Kevin Huerter ‘wasn’t expecting’ jersey swap with Dwyane Wade. That much was clear.

Opponents are starting to figure out how to stop Bradley Beal