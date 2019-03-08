

Antonio Brown described the possibility of being traded to Buffalo as "fake news." (Don Wright)

With a number of teams reported this week to be in or out of the Antonio Brown trade talks, the only thing that seemed certain was that the Pittsburgh Steelers would not deal their disgruntled Pro Bowl wide receiver to a rival in the AFC North. They may well have accomplished that, but per a report late Thursday evening, Brown could be staying in the AFC while heading north.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills were “closing in on a deal” to acquire Brown for unspecified compensation. Rapoport noted that while the Bills employed “stealth” in their approach, in that they were not among the teams prominently linked to him, they “have a need” at the position.

Brown apparently had a need to depart from the Steelers, despite enormous success over nine seasons in Pittsburgh, including seven Pro Bowl selections and four first-team all-pro nods. However, it did not appear that he was certain he was heading to Buffalo, to judge from a social-media post Thursday in which he described the NFL Network’s report as “fake news.”

From our breaking news segment in the wee hours of Friday morning: The #Bills are working to trade for #Steelers WR Antonio Brown. There are things to work out, but the deal is close to being done. pic.twitter.com/gAEf3q8doQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

The relationship between Brown and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to go sour this season, and it came to a head during the week before Pittsburgh’s final game. According to reports, Brown grew upset during a team training session, then skipped practices and meetings leading up to the game, for which he was benched by Coach Mike Tomlin.

Brown requested a trade, then went so far as to post what appeared to be a farewell note to “SteelerNation” in February, and Pittsburgh was reported to have set an informal deadline of Friday to find a taker. NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Thursday that, even if the Bills were close to finalizing a deal, the Steelers were likely to consider other possible offers Friday morning.

The Raiders had appeared to be the team most interested in Brown, while several other squads, such as the Broncos, Cardinals, Eagles, Jets, Redskins, Saints and Titans were reported in recent days to be disinclined to bid for him. Teams can officially make trades on March 13, when free agency also opens, and the Steelers need Brown off their roster by March 17 if they want to avoid paying him a $2.5 million bonus.

Bills reporter Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News tweeted Thursday, per an NFL source, that while the team had “inquired” about Brown, another source described a deal with the Steelers as “unlikely.”

However, if the Bills did land Brown, he would provide an immediate boost to the NFL’s second-worst passing attack last season. Entering his second season, quarterback Josh Allen currently has a markedly inexperienced and unproven group of pass-catchers, led by wide receivers Zay Jones and Robert Foster.

Apart from Brown’s potential discontent at being sent to one of the NFL’s smaller markets, a possible issue for any team that acquires him is his likely desire for a new contract. Brown, who turns 31 in July, has three years left on his current deal, set to pay him approximately $38 million.

As the #Bills and #Steelers close in on a trade for Antonio Brown, one big question remains: Will AB go? He has said he wants a new contract and won't play if it's not by his rules. If Brown wants to blow this up, his weapon is saying he'll retire rather than play in Buffalo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2019

By trading him, the Steelers would take a salary-cap hit of approximately $21 million for 2019, and they are expected to also lose star running back Le’Veon Bell in free agency. But Pittsburgh appeared to find a solid replacement for Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season, in James Conner, and it has an exciting young talent in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Other players who could step up in Brown’s absence include wide receiver James Washington and tight end Vance McDonald, and the team could look for more help in the draft and free agency.

A sixth-round pick in 2010 out of Central Michigan, Brown quickly came into his own, catching 69 passes for 1,108 yards in his second season before going on to lead the NFL twice in both receptions and receiving yardage, then in touchdown receptions last season. However, his behavior this season and into the offseason may have diminished interest in him around the league, and if and when he is dealt, it will be of great interest in NFL circles to see what Pittsburgh was able to get for him.

