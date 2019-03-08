

The trade of quarterback Case Keenum from the Broncos to the Redskins becomes official Wednesday. (Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The not-yet-official trades that will put Joe Flacco in Denver and Case Keenum in Washington and the expected move of Nick Foles to Jacksonville via free agency are the first moves in the quarterback reshuffling during this NFL offseason.

But that’s not it. There are more maneuvers to be made in a quarterback market that has big names, hefty contracts and the requisite intrigue but, in truth, revolves around players who, with the notable exception of Foles, have worn out their welcomes or lost starting jobs with their teams and no longer are regarded as franchise centerpieces.

“You’re not buying at the top of the market with this group,” a front office executive with one NFL team said last week in Indianapolis at the scouting combine.

The quarterback shopping being done by NFL teams this offseason is not exactly coming from the bargain bin. Flacco and Foles are former Super Bowl MVPs. Keenum is one disappointing season with the Broncos removed from taking the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC title game.

But this is not like last offseason, when Kirk Cousins hit the unrestricted free agent market coming off three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons with the Redskins and landed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. This is about quarterback-needy teams hoping for the best with less-than-ideal solutions that amount to the best available options.

In the Broncos’ case, that means hoping that Flacco has some more good football left in him at age 34. He lost his starting job in Baltimore this past season when he suffered a hip injury and the Ravens thrived with rookie Lamar Jackson as his replacement. The Broncos are inheriting the three years and $63 million remaining on Flacco’s contract in a trade that, when it becomes official Wednesday, will send a fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens.



Joe Flacco (5) lost his starting job with the Ravens to Lamar Jackson and now is headed to Denver. (Nick Wass, File)

The Flacco trade represents the latest attempt by Broncos executive John Elway to resolve a quarterback dilemma that he failed to fix with Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch or, most recently, with Keenum, who was signed last offseason to a two-year, $36 million contract in free agency. So Keenum loses his job in Denver to Flacco a year after being displaced by Cousins in Minnesota, and the Redskins will hope that Keenum can recapture the magic of a 2017 season in which he played at a near-MVP level for the Vikings.

Foles is the closest thing in this market to a big-ticket quarterback. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season and got them back into the NFC playoffs last season, both times while filling in for an injured Carson Wentz. He probably will land a contract worth more than $20 million per season from the Jaguars after buying his way out of a $20 million mutual option for next season in his deal with the Eagles, who remain committed to Wentz as their No. 1 quarterback and opted against franchise-tagging Foles.

But even Foles comes with question marks. He was a perfect fit for the Eagles, who played better the past two seasons with Foles at quarterback than with Wentz. But before reviving his career in Philadelphia, Foles was regarded as a journeyman who’d had inglorious stints with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

With Foles reportedly headed to Jacksonville, the Jaguars probably will release Blake Bortles. The Miami Dolphins likewise appear prepared to release their starter, Ryan Tannehill. They become options for teams searching for quarterbacks.

Bortles and Tannehill might not be the only prominent veterans available. There has been speculation that the Cincinnati Bengals might be willing to trade Andy Dalton. There has been talk of the Oakland Raiders’ willingness to part with Derek Carr.

The Arizona Cardinals traded up to select Josh Rosen 10th overall in last year’s NFL draft. But they could trade Rosen if they settle on Kyler Murray, the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, as their target for the top choice in this year’s draft. Will the New York Giants keep Eli Manning and go into another season with him as their starter?

The group of quarterbacks eligible for unrestricted free agency includes Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown. The Dolphins will need a new starter to replace Tannehill. Will they be joined by the Bengals, Raiders, Cardinals or Giants?

It’s not considered a quarterback-rich draft class. But there are possibilities with Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Duke’s Daniel Jones and Missouri’s Drew Lock. So NFL teams in the market for a quarterback will have to decide whether to wait for draft night.

Meanwhile, veterans like Tannehill, Bortles and Bridgewater must find jobs. They probably won’t be any team’s first choice. But maybe, just maybe one of them will end up being the right choice for some team.

“You never know,” one veteran agent said at the combine. “The Vikings spent all that money last year to get the guy [Cousins] that everyone wanted. And where did that get them?”

