

LSU Coach Will Wade, center, during a March game. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

LSU suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely on Friday, a day after reports surfaced about FBI wiretaps in which Wade discussed an offer he made to a recruit.

The Tigers are ranked 10th in the country with a 25-5 record, including a 15-2 mark in the Southeastern Conference that has them tied for first place with Tennessee. LSU hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday to complete its regular season.

Tony Benford, Wade’s top assistant and the former head coach at North Texas, will lead the Tigers in the interim.

“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to us all,” LSU President/Chancellor F. King Alexander and Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a statement on Friday. “As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address the situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.

“All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards.”

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that federal investigators had intercepted a 2017 phone conversation between Wade and recruiting handler Christian Dawkins during which Wade discussed a “strong-a-- offer” made to a high school player in Baton Rouge.

“Dude, I went to [another handler] with a [expletive] strong-a-- offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong,” Wade said on the taped conversation, Yahoo reported.

“The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like, it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”

Dawkins was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to several basketball recruits. The FBI monitored his calls during the course of the investigation, which also led to the conviction of an Adidas executive and consultant.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement Friday, saying he supported LSU’s decision and that the report about Wade “is very disturbing, if true.”

Wade is in his second year at LSU after two years at Virginia Commonwealth and two years before that at Tennessee-Chattanooga.

