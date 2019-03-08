

James Bourque will start this season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators after hitting his stride as a reliever last year. (John Raoux)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals’ first round of spring training roster moves had seven players packing up Friday morning, to make a short walk over to the minor league side of the team’s facility.

The Nationals optioned catcher Raudy Read to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies, the team’s new affiliate, and right-handed pitcher James Bourque to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Additionally, pitcher Ronald Pena, catcher Tres Barrera, pitcher Wil Crowe, first baseman Jose Marmolejos and outfielder Chuck Taylor were reassigned to minor league camp. Read and Bourque were optioned to specific teams because they are on the Nationals’ 40-man roster. Pena, Barrera, Cower, Marmolejos, and Chuck Taylor, all nonroster invitees this spring, will get assignments in the near future.

There were no surprises here, as these players have either been career minor leaguers or prospects expected to begin the year somewhere in the system.

“Sent some young guys down, just to go down and get some more reps,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Friday morning. “Most of these guys made a good impression. Really all of them. So we were really excited to see those guys play a little bit.”

Read is the only one of these seven players with major league experience, and the 25-year-old played in eight games for the Nationals in 2017. He was then suspended 80 games last season after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing drug. He is one of five catchers on the Nationals’ current 40-man roster — along with Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki, Spencer Kieboom and Pedro Severino — though Severino is out of minor league options and is unlikely to make the club out of camp. That means he will be placed on waivers and, if he is not claimed by a team, can opt for free agency or to remain in the Nationals’ system. If the 25-year-old Severino is not with the Nationals past April, Read will become the franchise’s fourth catcher behind Gomes, Suzuki and Kieboom, who was the Nationals’ backup for most of last season.

After Read, Crowe and Bourque seem to be closet to their first call-up. Crowe, second-round pick by the Nationals in 2017, was named the organization’s co-minor league pitcher of the year last season. He shined as a starter with the Class A Potomac Nationals — going 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA — before fatigue caught up to him and he struggled in Harrisburg. He started the Nationals’ “B game” exhibition against the New York Mets on Thursday and, at 24 years old, is one of their top pitching prospects. The Nationals are sending Crowe to minor league camp now so he can start more games and get stretched out heading into the year.

Bourque, 25, is a starter-turned-reliever who the Nationals selected in the 14th round of the 2014 draft. He hit his stride last season, with a 1.70 ERA across two levels, making 26 relief appearances in Potomac and 15 more in Harrisburg. He had 76 strikeouts in 53 total innings in 2018.

The Nationals now have 51 players in big league camp and will look to chisel that number down to 25 by Opening Day on March 28. The only true roster battles are in the bullpen, especially with Koda Glover sidelined with a forearm strain. Washington has less than three weeks to figure out their first group for what they hope will be a bounce-back season.

