Rajon Rondo won’t be disciplined for sitting in a courtside seat well away from the Lakers’ bench at the end of a lopsided loss to the Nuggets, per a report Thursday. As for the idea that his unusual act partially upstaged a big individual night for teammate LeBron James, who passed Michael Jordan in career scoring, Rondo vigorously pushed back against it on social media.

The veteran point guard was sharply criticized during the game by ESPN analyst Mark Jackson and plenty of other pundits subsequently piled on, with the network’s Stephen A. Smith saying it “looked disrespectful” to the Lakers.

Mark Jackson rips Rajon Rondo and Lakers leadership during broadcast pic.twitter.com/iXTfOpBnml — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 7, 2019

Rondo said after the game that he’d sat in courtside seats several times before and that he didn’t understand why it was “a big deal now.” In an Instagram post Thursday, the 33-year-old guard asserted that the “real story that everyone should be talking about right now” was how James “accomplished a huge milestone in last night’s game,” by moving past Jordan for fourth all-time in NBA annals.

“Since everyone wants to over analyze, gaslight, and over interpret situations, let me help y’all with your due diligence,” Rondo said, posting a photo of himself celebrating a moment with James, both of whom are in their first season with the Lakers. “What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you.”

“Y’all are so busy analyzing what happened in the last 48 seconds of the game,” Rondo added, “that y’all missed the opportunity to highlight, congratulate, and praise LeBron wholeheartedly on his accomplishment. Most of y’all have made a career out of discussing LeBron James, and y’all can’t pay the man some respect. Since y’all missed it, let me do it publicly. Congratulations LeBron on EVERYTHING.”

The Lakers apparently agreed with Rondo that sitting apart from his teammates was no big deal, or at least not enough of one to merit a fine, suspension or any other discipline. That’s according to sources cited by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who reported that Rondo discussed the matter Thursday with Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and team president Magic Johnson.

“They notified me that it was a league rule that you can’t sit there,” Rondo told ESPN following the meeting. “I wasn’t aware of it. But now I know going forward where I need to be.”

“I was just in my head contemplating the game,” Rondo said of his mind-set in the final stages of the 115-99 home loss to Denver, which outscored Los Angeles 43-25 in the first quarter. “That’s kind of what I do. I don’t think I have to explain myself as far as my relationship with the team, the players and the coaches. That shouldn’t even be discussed.”

After James scored his 32,294th career point in the second quarter to give himself sole possession of fourth place above a childhood idol and a player many regard as the greatest in basketball history, he appeared emotional as the Lakers played a video celebrating his accomplishment.

LeBron James emotional watching his own tribute video passing MJ in career points. The debates will rage on, but you have to give him the respect he has earned. The greatest player of my generation. #LakeShow #Respect 💯 pic.twitter.com/M40ZufA0eH — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) March 7, 2019

The moment would take on an oddly underwhelming aspect, though, given that many Lakers fans who still revere Kobe Bryant did not embrace James’s arrival in free agency. Even worse, the team is on track for a hugely disappointing season without a playoff berth, which would mark the first time that James has personally missed the postseason since 2004-05.

Even Rondo’s unstinting praise for James Thursday — including telling the four-time NBA MVP, “You deserve all the success and happiness that God and the Universe has to offer” — struck some as little short of bizarre, given their history. When Rondo was in Boston to start his career, the Celtics developed a bitter rivalry with James’s Heat, to the point where Ray Allen earned lasting enmity from Rondo and other star teammates when he defected to Miami.

In 2012, a photo surfaced showing Rondo at an autograph-signing event in New Hampshire. He could be seen pointing to a young woman next to him, who was smiling while wearing a green shirt with the message, “LeBron is a b----.”

That was then, and now Rondo and James are both Lakers. With his Instagram post, Rondo was being a good teammate, even if he didn’t appear that way to everyone on Wednesday night.

