After ranking dead last in the NFL in percentage of stadium capacity filled and failing to sell out their home opener for the first time since 1967, the Redskins are adding benefits for season ticket holders in 2019 as part of a new comprehensive membership program called Redskins Gold.

While season ticket prices will remain the same this season, additional benefits outlined in renewal notices mailed this month include dedicated entrances and concession lines at FedEx Field, as well as expanded discounts, for season ticket members.

“Think of it like TSA Pre,” said Chris Bloyer, the Redskins’s senior VP of operations and guest experience. “There will be a Redskins Gold entrance or entrances for season ticket members at each gate. There will be the same thing at a select number of concession stands, mostly at the larger concession stands that have the larger lines.”

Last season, the Redskins offered discounts for season ticket members ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent on all food items for the first time. Bloyer said the season ticket member discount will include nonalcoholic drinks and possibly even larger discounts on select items this season.

All season ticket members will be invited to four members-only events throughout the season, including a fan fest to be held during OTAs or minicamp at Redskins Park.

In recent years, season ticket members have had the chance to offer feedback and ask questions of Redskins executives in a town-hall setting at FedEx Field. Similar members-only fan forums will be held multiple times and in multiple locations this year.

The “Taste of FedEx Field,” an annual event since 2015 that has given season ticket members an opportunity to preview the team’s new concessions, will be rebranded as a season kickoff party. In addition to sampling new food and beverage items, season ticket members will get a first look at some of the other experiential changes to the stadium, such as the fan pavilion that opened beneath the scoreboard in the west end zone last year.

“We are working on some changes to the stadium and working with architects as we speak in trying to come up with some final designs that we hope to announce very soon,” Bloyer said.

At least one home date during the regular season will be designated a member appreciation game, which will include special access and activities for season ticket members. For the second consecutive year, season ticket members will receive free subscriptions to NFL Game Pass and NFL RedZone, and may elect to receive their tickets in either paper or digital form.

Redskins Rewards, a loyalty program introduced in 2015 through which season ticket members can redeem points for memorabilia, field passes and more, will continue under the Redskins Gold umbrella. The renewal date for season ticket members is April 1.

The Redskins face an uphill battle in rebuilding their eroding fan base. The franchise drew just 57,013 for their home opener against the Colts last season, breaking what it claimed was a 50-year streak of home sellouts. Washington averaged 61,028 fans at home for the season, which ranked 27th in the league. In late December, the Redskins fired their president of business operations and chief operating officer, Brian Lafemina, and his key associates after less than eight months on the job.



