

Kara Lawson and Steve Buckhantz. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wednesday’s news that NBC Sports Washington did not pick up the option on the third year of Steve Buckhantz’s contract, leaving the longtime Wizards play-by-play man’s future with the network unclear, was met with shock and outrage on social media from Wizards fans and many of Buckhantz’s media colleagues.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, who grew up in the D.C. area and interned for Buckhantz at WTTG-5 while he was a student at Maryland, was among the most peeved by NBCSW’s hesitance to commit to Buckhantz beyond this season, though his return remains possible.

“I can’t say the words I feel about it, even though it is cable television, but suffice to say I think it’s an impossibly idiotic decision from an organization that has made a few of them,” Van Pelt said of the Wizards during his “One Big Thing” segment on Thursday’s “SportsCenter.”

“Buck’s called Wizards games for 22 years,” Van Pelt went on. “Look at what they’ve been over that time. It’s like a prison sentence. They’ve missed the playoffs more often than they’ve made them. They’ve rarely been good; Buck always is. Even if you don’t know him, you likely remember some of his calls, including his trademark.”

(That, of course, would be Dagger!)

While Wizards owner Ted Leonsis’s Monumental Sports and Entertainment has an ownership stake in NBC Sports Washington, the decision to explore other options before settling on a Wizards broadcast team for next season was made by the network. Buckhantz has worked the last two years alongside Kara Lawson, who replaced Buckhantz’s original broadcast partner for 20 years, Phil Chenier.

“To Wizards fans, this is a dagger,” Van Pelt continued. “The thing about your local broadcast, if you’re lucky, is you get someone with whom you identify, someone who reflects your investment, your passion. When you spend decades with someone, their voice becomes how you hear the games in your head. They keep you company throughout the season — a comfortable presence, a friend.

"In my case, he actually is. I interned for Buck when I was a student at Maryland, so admittedly, I am hopelessly biased here. He was a great teacher then, and he has been such a loyal supporter of mine throughout my career. I love the guy. His pride in me and my work means the world. If that means you want to strike my testimony here, fine, get rid of it. Just look at the reaction from Wizards fans online. It’s unusual to see such a united voice on anything on social media, but people in the D.C. area are sideways about this. This is a rare moment for a franchise that’s mostly been disappointing to give their fans what they clearly want.”

Buckhantz acknowledged the reaction and show of support of support from fans on Thursday night, tweeting, “I’ve read every comment. I want to thank you all for your kindness and support. My passion has always been for the Wizards and our broadcasts. It will all work out, one way or another.”

Buckhantz’s lawyer, Phil Hochberg, said Wednesday that his client was already reaching out to other outlets, but that he would prefer to continue calling Wizards games.

I've read every comment.

I want to thank you ALL for your kindness and support.

My passion has always been for the Wizards and our broadcasts.



It will all work out, one way or another.#DCFamily https://t.co/S8MpGfqHKS — Steve Buckhantz (@SteveBuckhantz) March 8, 2019

“I look up every night around 7 o’clock on the televisions in our office at the pregame shows, and I see the longtime faces and voices of teams, and I wonder if they’ve still got their fastball,” Van Pelt said toward the end of his monologue. “With Buck, the answer is absolutely. He’s not a relic; he’s a very youthful 63. Now to go in another direction just for the sake of going in another direction would be entirely tone deaf. Your fans, who have rarely been given much to support, are supporting one thing that has helped them endure all these years of mediocrity. All you have to do is listen to them about the guy they want to listen to. But maybe you want someone you think can attract a younger demo. You know what would do that? A team that wins games. Because you know what young people like? Things that are good. Steve Buckhantz is, and he has been for 22 years. Figure it out.”

This is lunacy. The team is a joke. A great play by play announcer is not something you want to get rid of. You need @SteveBuckhantz more than ever. What’s next, dumping Joe B and Locker for a couple of cheap interns? https://t.co/Qjvz5G4eY1 — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) March 6, 2019

Not good!! we love listening to Steve!! https://t.co/RWS0HoaXp5 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) March 7, 2019

Buck won’t say this is a dagger but I will - hard to imagine a game without Buck’s call https://t.co/K5Fd657CB5 — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) March 7, 2019

Wizards losing Buckhantz is a 'dagger.' My 106.7 The Fan column. https://t.co/EMWtjpqDL2 — Rick Snider (@Snide_Remarks) March 8, 2019

Call Transparent Ted on the pledge he made to listen to fans when he bought the #Wizards. Let him know that the only thing you aren’t embarrassed about as a Wizards fan is Steve Buckhantz as the voice of the team. Don’t pass the Buck. My column https://t.co/bKisMiEUWS — thom loverro (@thomloverro) March 8, 2019

Steve Buckhantz is the best in the business - period. https://t.co/X8IuerKQta — Ben Mehic (@BenMehicNBA) March 6, 2019

Buckhantz is a national treasure who is uniquely gifted at describing Wizards basketball as depressing as it is. Without Buck I don’t know how many losing seasons of Wiz b-ball I could have endured as a kid. https://t.co/fvrQADKAJi — Dan Roth (@ByDanRoth) March 6, 2019

First they do Phil Chenier like they did Phil Chenier and now this?



If Ernie ends up outlasting Steve Buckhantz we may fold up shop too. #DCFamily https://t.co/LHYOBhszJ7 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) March 6, 2019

Phil Chenier and Steve Buckhantz are the voices of countless Wizards fans growing up and it’s a shame they’re being pushed out for the *checks notes* least popular franchise in DC...

and Ernie Grunfeld still has a job. Well done @TedLeonsis https://t.co/NoalVav8jO — orville tootenbacher (@Holm_Alone) March 6, 2019

If they fire Buckhantz, I’m gonna boycott the #wizards https://t.co/HTjIcJQay1 — Luigi de Guzman (@ouij) March 6, 2019

No Phil Chenier, no Steve Buckhantz, and an awful team with Ernie Grunfeld still at the helm? Why the hell would any Wizards fan tune into the broadcast then??? — Master Shake (@cowgirl_bebop) March 6, 2019

The news about Steve Buckhantz potentially not being the #Wizards play-by-play man is an outrage!! 🤬 The man is a DC area institution! How the hell is Ernie Grunfeld going to outlast Buck?! @NBCSWashington #DCFamily — Faisal Hassan (@Faazzla) March 7, 2019

No one represents @WashWizards red, white & blue better than @SteveBuckhantz ! There is no one in the game today better or more loyal than Bucky! Sign Steve Buckhantz and save your fan base @TedLeonsis . #Dagger pic.twitter.com/lkrMI7uoKQ — Dennis W. Alpert (@DennisWAlpert) March 8, 2019

Dumping Buckhantz is a terrible idea; dumping Buckhantz while STILL employing Grunfeld is unconscionable — Patrick Hruby (@patrick_hruby) March 7, 2019

My pal @SteveBuckhantz is the VERY BEST at what he does. He’s up there with Chick Hearn and Marv Albert and if the @WashWizards had the good taste to hire him all those seasons ago, they should also have the good taste to keep him on. We love ya, Buck!https://t.co/jW7wkYshp1 — Michael Sloane (@MichaelSloane) March 8, 2019

Just saw @notthefakeSVP 's 1 Big Thing on Steve Buckhantz and couldn't agree more. I've never even been that big of a Wizards fan and his voice is still prominent on my life's soundtrack of sports. The Wiz get very little right, but this is especially egregious — Brett Williams (@BrettW_Voice) March 8, 2019

