The Antonio Brown-to-the-Bills rumor mill had a good five-hour run late Thursday into Friday morning, when it became quite clear that the Steelers would not be able to work out a deal that would free them from their disgruntled wide receiver. The deal’s failure leaves Pittsburgh with “very few options left” in terms of trading Brown, a source tells MMQB’s Albert Breer.

But why? While Brown is approaching the twilight of his career and will be 31 by the time next season starts, he still had a league-high 15 touchdown catches last season and is two seasons removed from posting an NFL-high 1,533 receiving yards. Someone must be willing to take a flier on him, right?

Maybe not, and here’s why.

Brown would be an expensive pickup

Brown still has three years and $38.925 million of non-guaranteed salary remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2017. He currently has a $22.165 million salary cap figure for 2019, which would be the highest for a wide receiver, though that number will go down sharply over the final two years of his current contract, which would lessen the blow for any team that deals for him.

The Steelers want a lot in return

Brown is the only receiver in NFL history with at least 100 receptions in six straight seasons, so the Steelers almost certainly would want a first-round pick in return, much like the Raiders got in their trade of Amari Cooper — so far a much lesser wideout than Brown — to the Cowboys. But Brown’s actions since the season ended may have scared off a few teams to the point where a first-round pick is out of the questions. There’s also one more thing . ..

Brown wants a new contract

As we stated earlier, the remaining three years of Brown’s contract are non-guaranteed. He would like to change that in the form of a new contract that’s fully guaranteed.

“If your squad out there want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who’s the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone,” Brown said in an Instagram video last month. “Tell them I ain’t doing no unguarantees. I ain’t even gonna play myself no more for this NFL, you heard. . . .

“If your team got guaranteed money, tell them call me. AB can’t do no more unguarantees. So we clear. I want ya’ll to be clear and understand something. This is not a game, people. This is not for show; this is not to be cool. This is strictly to inspire you that no one can determine your destination but you.”

Further complicating this wrinkle is that only the Steelers can negotiate with other teams. Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, cannot. So Pittsburgh not only has to find a team that will give up something big in return, but it also must find a team willing to give Brown a new contract. No pressure!

Oh wait, there’s also this . ..

Brown has a de facto no-trade clause

No-trade clauses are pretty rare in the NFL, at least when compared with the other major pro sports. Brown does not have one in his contract, but he can have a say in any possible deal simply by threatening to retire if he doesn’t approve of his destination.

“I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want. I don’t even need the game. You know what I’m saying?” he said recently. “I don’t need to prove nothing to no one. If they want to play, they’ll play by my rules. I don’t need to play.”

And that’s reportedly what happened with the proposed trade to the Bills:

Steelers and Bills had”positive” trade talks last night, but deal fell apart because Antonio Brown nixed going to Buffalo, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 8, 2019

What if the Steelers don’t trade him?

Apart from trying to divorce themselves from someone who very publicly has said he no longer wants to be in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have no actual obligation to trade Brown. He’s under contract with them for three more seasons, and if he wants to get paid he’ll have to honor that contract.

If a trade doesn’t happen, retirement wouldn’t exactly be an ideal option for Brown. For one, the team almost certainly would demand that Brown return a sizable portion of the $19 million signing bonus he was paid as part of the contract extension he signed in 2017. Plus, Brown wouldn’t simply become a free agent by sitting out 2019: Under NFL rules, the Steelers would control his rights through 2021 (when his current deal expires) even in retirement.

Unless they cut him, which they won’t do because they’ll get nothing in return.

Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus if he’s still with Pittsburgh on March 17, so the Steelers would ideally like this decided by then.

