The Tampa Bay Lightning were shut out by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, ending an eight-game home winning streak, but that shouldn’t overshadow the electrifying season they are having. They tied the NHL record for fewest games needed to reach 50 wins in a season, set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96, last Saturday and over 68 games they have just one set of back-to-back losses in regulation.

Tampa Bay should also run away with the Presidents’ Trophy, giving the Lightning home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. According to PredictWise, which compiles odds from Betfair and removes the “vig” (house cut), bettors give the Lightning a 20 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup this year; no other team is higher than 8 percent. Tampa Bay has a 31 percent chance at being the last team standing in the East and a 20 percent chance to hoist the Cup, per Hockey Reference; the Calgary Flames are the only other team with a Cup chance in the double digits (10 percent). And the oddsmakers at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas have the Lightning as the odds-on favorite (7-to-2 odds) to win it all; the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames are the next choice at 8-to-1.

NHL Stanley Cup updated



Lighting 7/2

Maple Leafs 8/1

Sharks 8/1

Flames 8/1@GoldenKnights 10/1

Jets 10/1

Bruins 10/1

Predators 12/1

Blues 12/1

Penguins 14/1

Capitals 14/1

Islanders 20/1

Blue Jackets 25/1

Hurricanes 40/1

Avalanche 50/1

Canadiens 60/1

Stars 80/1

Wild 80/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 27, 2019

Tampa’s star player, Nikita Kucherov, has scored 108 points, tying Vincent Lecavalier for the franchise’s single-season mark set in 2006-07 and is on pace for 130 points, which would be the highest point total ever by a Russian in the NHL (Alex Mogilny, 127 points in 1992-93). His line, including Tyler Johnson (22 goals and 17 assists) and Brayden Point (27 goals and 44 assists), has outscored opponents 28 to 22 at even strength with a 239 to 210 edge in scoring chances.



Most points in the NHL during 2018-19 season (None/NHL)

The team’s other star player, Steven Stamkos, scored his 34th goal of the season and 382nd of his career and is one shy of tying Lecavalier’s career franchise record. His line, which features Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde, hasn’t been as dominant (8 to 17 goal differential) but they are adept at getting chances in the high danger areas such as the slot and crease (47 to 40), perhaps foreshadowing more goals to come.

Kucherov and Stamkos also fuel the league’s best power play, converting on 65 of their 224 opportunities with the man advantage (29 percent). Most of those tallies are off scoring chances (9.7 per 60 minutes, the highest in the NHL) and high quality shots that are hard to defend. Tampa Bay’s penalty kill is good at limiting the same, allowing a below-average rate of scoring chances against (47.3 per 60 minutes, 12th) when one of their players is in the penalty box.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, should be considered the front-runner for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the best goaltender of the season. The 24-year-old is 31-8-4 with a .931 save percentage and an NHL-best 31 goals saved above average, which means he has made 30 more saves than an average goalie would be expected to make, given equal playing time. For context, Dallas’ Ben Bishop and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen, also in the Vezina conversation, are next best with 24 and 23 goals saved above average, respectively.

It’s that balance on both sides of the ice and at all strengths that bolsters the Lightning case as this year’s Stanley Cup favorite.

According to Micah Blake McCurdy’s projection model, the Lightning’s first-round opponent is still up in the air. There is an almost equal chance of facing the Montreal Canadiens (23 percent chance), Columbus Blue Jackets (21 percent chance) and Pittsburgh Penguins (19 percent) with the Carolina Hurricanes (17 percent) not too far off in the rear view.



First-round match up possibilities for Lightning (none/hockeyviz.com)

Of those, the Hurricanes are actually the toughest draw. They are good at putting scoring chances in their favor at even strength (54 percent, second only to the Vegas Golden Knights) and have generated more high-danger scoring chances than any other team this season (778). If not for some poor puck luck on those opportunities (15 percent conversion rate, league average is 18 percent) the Hurricanes would look like an even tougher playoff opponent. All that said, as it stands now, Tampa Bay would still win a seven-game series against Carolina 67 percent of the time.

The best matchup for the Bolts resides in Pittsburgh. Defenders Kris Letang and Olli Maatta are both nursing injuries, calling into question whether the Penguins have the defensive depth to counter both the Kucherov and Stamkos lines. The Penguins can’t rely on goaltender Matt Murray to bail them out, either: he’s saved just 185 of 226 high-danger chances faced this season (. 819), giving Tampa Bay a 77 percent chance to move on to the next round at the expense of Pittsburgh.

