

Bubble teams will root for Rui Hachimura and Gonzaga to complete their domination of the West Coast Conference and leave an at-large spot open for them. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Everyone needs friends, and that goes for college basketball teams, too. And no programs require some assistance like the ones scrambling for the last few spots in the NCAA tournament.

Sure, teams on the bubble could help themselves by winning an extra game or two to close out the regular season or in conference tournaments. But they also are subject to chaos elsewhere, as the state of the field shifts based on results.

It isn’t limited to borderline teams. Those at the edge of the field also have to look out for bid thieves, who snatch an automatic bid with an unexpected run to a conference tournament title and leave their league favorite to further crowd the number of at-large candidates.

Some situations aren’t so scary. For example, as soon as the six teams playing on the first day of the ACC tournament are swept aside, there won’t be any bid snatchers to fret about from that event. The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC tournaments should prove similar.

[He’s a top-10 scorer in NCAA basketball history — after Mom cracked down on fadeaways]

Elsewhere, though, there could be dicey moments right down to the conference final.

Here, then, are the six leagues that merit watching for their potential to squeeze an extra spot from the field.

West Coast: Gonzaga (29-2) blew threw the WCC this season, piling up a 16-0 mark in league play while pummeling far more opponents than it did not. The league went back to giving the top two seeds byes into its tournament semifinals, so the Bulldogs only need to win two games to claim the event for the 16th time in Coach Mark Few’s 20 seasons.

But if the Zags lose? That will bump someone from the field. Gonzaga is in line for a No. 1 seed, and it’s inconceivable it would fall any further than the No. 2 line with a defeat.

Southern: Like Gonzaga, Wofford (26-4) made it through conference play without a loss. Unlike Gonzaga, it’s not so clear-cut the Terriers would earn an at-large bid if they lose one of the next three days.

Wofford does exceptionally well in advanced metrics, but if the committee gets hung up on quality wins, it could be in trouble. The Terriers have three Quadrant 1 victories, though they came in road games against Furman, UNC Greensboro and East Tennessee State — none of which has a great shot at an at-large berth.

Still, the Terriers could get in as an at-large, so it’s best for the teams at the edge of the field that they win the SoCon tournament.

Mid-American: Buffalo (27-3) should end up wearing its home whites in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Whether the MAC is a multi-bid league depends entirely on whether the Bulls trip up in Cleveland next week.

Mountain West: Nevada (27-3) is good to go, and Utah State (25-6) would have an at-large case even with a loss in the Mountain West tournament. So if both teams lose next week in Las Vegas, it might take up an extra spot; it could also simply deprive Utah State of a place in the field.

The best-case scenario for a power-conference team on the bubble would be for Nevada to win the event and Utah State to go out early. That could leave the Mountain West as a one-bid league.

Pac-12: It’s been that kind of year for the Pac-12, which had a largely miserable nonconference play that essentially ensured no one would get traction once the conference schedule began. Washington (24-6) did and is safely in the field.

After that? Arizona State’s nonconference work kept it afloat, but no one else harbors realistic at-large dreams at this stage. This is a bit like the Mountain West; it could be a three-bid league if a surprise team wins the tournament, but it could also shrink to one-bid status if Arizona State (20-9) stumbles in the next week and Washington is the automatic qualifier.

Atlantic 10: VCU (24-6) should be relatively safe at this point — not a sure thing like Gonzaga, Buffalo or Nevada, but more comfortably in the field than Utah State. If the Rams won three games in three days in Brooklyn, it will almost certainly end up as a rare one-bid year for the A-10.

But … this is the A-10, where the No. 1 seed has snipped the nets just once in the last eight seasons. No No. 2 seed has done so in that stretch. So maybe Dayton, St. Bonaventure or Saint Louis, for example, can create tumult — something the Alabamas, TCUs and Indianas of the world would rather not see.

[How the mighty Virginia Cavaliers play into the hands of March Madness underdogs]

Field notes

Last four included: Indiana, Utah State, Arizona State, TCU

First four on the outside: Creighton, Alabama, Temple, Saint Mary’s

Next four on the outside: Butler, Furman, Xavier, Georgetown

Moving in: None

Moving out: None

Conference call: ACC (9), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (7), Big East (4), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. Midwest, South vs. West

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. winner of (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State vs. SOUTHWESTERN/Prairie View A&M

(8) Iowa vs. (9) Texas

San Jose

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Tulsa

(3) LSU vs. (14) SUN BELT/Georgia Southern

(6) Cincinnati vs. (11) St. John’s

Des Moines

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Syracuse

(2) Michigan vs. (15) HORIZON/Wright State

Norfolk State heads into the MEAC tournament coming off only its second conference loss of the season. The tournament will be played across town from the Spartans’ campus at The Scope. … Belmont could become the first team to secure its spot in the field. The Ohio Valley final is the first one on the calendar, and the Bruins need only one victory to earn a place in the title game. …

Georgia Southern is tied with Georgia State and Texas State atop the Sun Belt with a game to go, and it gets Georgia State at home on Saturday. … Wright State is two victories away from making consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the first time. The Raiders had only two NCAA trips (in 1993 and 2007) before last year.

Midwest Region

Columbus, Ohio

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston State

(8) ATLANTIC 10/VCU vs. (9) Ohio State

Hartford, Conn.

(5) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (12) Indiana-TCU winner

(4) Florida State vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Des Moines

(3) Kansas vs. (14) IVY/Yale

(6) MOUNTAIN WEST/Nevada vs. (11) Seton Hall

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Louisville vs. (10) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Sam Houston State is one of the steadiest conference contenders you hardly ever see in the NCAA tournament. The Bearkats have won at least 10 Southland Conference games in 16 of the last 20 seasons, including this year, and have two NCAA trips to show for it. … Vermont won’t have to leave home to lock up an NCAA berth. The Catamounts are seeking their second America East title in three years. …

Yale, Harvard and Princeton have sealed Ivy League tournament berths. The fourth spot will be determined this weekend. … Loyola Chicago isn’t nearly as heavy a favorite in Arch Madness this year as it was a season ago. However, the Ramblers did just get Lucas Williamson back from a broken hand, a development that bodes well for their chances to repeat in the Valley.

South Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Campbell

(8) Mississippi vs. (9) Oklahoma

Hartford, Conn.

(5) Marquette vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Lipscomb

(4) Purdue vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Old Dominion

Salt Lake City

(3) BIG 12/Texas Tech vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Maryland vs. (11) Clemson

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) PAC-12/Washington vs. (10) N.C. State

(2) SEC/Tennessee vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana

Campbell needs two wins on its home court (Friday’s Big South semifinal and Sunday’s title game) to get scoring machine Chris Clemons into the NCAA tournament for the first time. … Lipscomb will go for its second consecutive NCAA bid Sunday against Liberty in the Atlantic Sun final. …

UC Irvine leads the Big West by four games with one to go. The Anteaters (26-5) have won 12 in a row and will be the heavy favorites to claim the league tournament next week. … Montana fell into a tie for the Big Sky lead with Northern Colorado on Thursday.

West Region

Salt Lake City

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. winner of (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona vs. NORTHEAST/Saint Francis (Pa.)

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Florida

San Jose

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) Arizona State-Utah State winner

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) COLONIAL/Hofstra

Tulsa

(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) Villanova vs. (11) Minnesota

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Auburn vs. (10) Central Florida

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

The one-bid league teams in this region are kind of feast-or-famine programs. South Dakota State is seeking its fourth consecutive Summit League title and sixth in the last eight years. … Iona has also been to the NCAA tournament three years in a row, and has gone five times in seven years under Coach Tim Cluess. In one of those seasons, the Gaels were an at-large. …

On the other hand, Colonial top seed Hofstra hasn’t earned an NCAA bid since 2001. … That’s more recent than Colgate, which last won the Patriot League in 1996. … But Saint Francis (Pa.) has a longer drought. The Red Flash made their only NCAA appearance in 1991 under future St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island coach Jim Baron.

Read more:

Andrew Terrell enters Maryland’s senior night with five career points and a legion of fans

‘Unsung hero’ Stephanie Jones helps carry Maryland into Big Ten tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks’ NCAA tourney odds are long, but odds for their 14-year streak were truly insane