

Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Flyers. (Eric Hartline/USA Today)

It started as a demotion, forward Andre Burakovsky bumped down to the fourth line and back below 10 minutes per game. Recently acquired winger Carl Hagelin took Burakovsky’s spot on the third line halfway through the Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders, and Coach Todd Reirden kept that formation for the team’s next game, at the New York Rangers. Both players scored with their new linemates and then Burakovsky scored again in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, his first two-game goal streak of the season.

What started as a demotion might stick, both Burakovsky and the Capitals reaping the rewards of having some skill on the fourth line.

“The growth of successful teams in the NHL were kind of revolving around having three lines of depth,” Reirden said. “For me, the next level is to get to four lines of depth, and if you can add that, then you become an extremely dangerous team and a really difficult matchup team. It’s been a look that’s worked for us. Does that mean we’re going to stay with it? We’ll continue to move things around. It’s worked well for us the past few games, and he’s been able to convert sometimes against a little bit of lesser quality of competition.”

[Are the Capitals ever going to visit the White House? They’re running out of time.]

After struggling to score for the first half of the season, Burakovsky has scored three goals and three assists over the past eight games — and that’s without any special teams time and averaging 10:44 per game. Right wing Brett Connolly is arguably the shooter on the third line, but Burakovsky now has that role to himself with the fourth trio. “It seems like he’s kind of just taking charge with those guys,” Connolly said. And putting Hagelin with Connolly and center Lars Eller gives those two a speedy and aggressive forechecker who has complemented them well. After scoring his first goal with Washington against the Rangers, he then set up Connolly’s goal against the Flyers.

“I like the things the third line has done in terms of being able to, I just thought they were excellent in the first period in terms of offensive zone time and possession,” Reirden said. “We’ll continue to move things around, but when they’re going to start like that there’s not a lot of reason to.”

With the team on a five-game winning streak, this has been a rare period of lineup stability. Especially with his bottom two lines, Reirden has tinkered often to experiment with different combinations, but with the playoffs just 15 games away, the focus is on building chemistry with the hope of sustaining it. Burakovsky skating beside center Nic Dowd and Travis Boyd on the fourth line may not be permanent, but the Capitals now know they have that as an intriguing option.

“Andre is a really skilled player and has a lot of offensive ability,” Boyd said. “And I think that Nic and myself, obviously we understand the role that we’re in and kind of how you have to play in that role, but at the same time, I think now that we’ve got Andre on the line, it’s three guys who can make a lot of plays. You can kind of see that at times. Instead of just chipping it in, I think we have the ability to try and make a play or go off the rush. The last two games, we’ve seen some good results from that.”