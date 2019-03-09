Any lingering concerns that George Mason’s embarrassing performance a few days earlier would carry into the regular season finale were put to rest almost right away and, over 40 mostly dominant minutes Saturday, never resurfaced.

The Patriots scored the first seven points, led by 16 at halftime and never trailed in coasting to an 81-65 victory over stumbling George Washington, their first away triumph against the Colonials in 15 visits.

“That’s a really good bounce-back after a really long and rough night on Tuesday,” Coach Dave Paulsen said of a 35-point setback to Atlantic 10 leader Virginia Commonwealth in Fairfax. “We told our guys afterward, ‘Everyone has written you off now.’ . . . I like the way we responded.”

The Patriots (17-14, 11-7) will be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, pending the outcome of the Dayton-Duquesne game Saturday night, and play a second-round game Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

In losing their fifth straight and ninth in 10 games, the Colonials (8-23, 4-14) are the No. 12 seed and will play a first-round game against No. 13 Massachusetts (11-20, 4-14) on Wednesday afternoon at Barclays Center.

[John Feinstein: A small guard at little Campbell leaps among the biggest scorers in college hoops history]

The Patriots had struggled of late as well but, with an excellent shooting performance and balanced scoring, they built a 22-point lead in the second half before an announced crowd of 3,024 at Smith Center.

Freshman Jordan Miller, a Loudoun Valley High School graduate, made all six field goal attempts, scored a career-high 17 points and added nine rebounds.

Otis Livingston II, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, rebounded from a two-point effort against VCU to post 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Justin Kier contributed 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Javon Greene hit 3 of 5 three-pointers, 5 of 7 overall, and added 13 points and six assists.

The Patriots shot 53.6 percent, the second-best rate of the season, and made 11 three-pointers (almost double their average) on 22 attempts in winning their third straight in the series.

It was a refreshing display after the VCU nightmare.

“We thought about [the defeat] probably that night, and then it was on to the next game, next practice,” Livingston said. “We were really positive. It starts from the top down, from Coach. When we see that positivity, we can’t help but be positive ourselves. All season, we have had a next-game, next-play mentality. We just had to tap into that.”

The Patriots scored more points in 19 minutes Saturday than they did over 40 minutes Tuesday. Of course, the strength of the opponent had much to do with it.

The Colonials enjoyed a few brief bursts in each half but were no match for the Patriots, who were never under any duress. GW’s Justin Williams came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added five rebounds and three steals.

Despite the skid and low seeding, GW Coach Maurice Joseph is trying to remain positive.

“Even though we lost, the sky didn’t fall,” he said. “The way I frame it is, we’re 0-0 and, maybe I’m crazy, but I think we can go win an A-10 championship. That is how I am raised, how my fiber works, how my DNA is.”

On Saturday, the Colonials showed no signs of making an improbable run in Brooklyn.

They fell behind by 10 after fewer than four minutes. Miller was the primary difference in the first half, with 14 points, one shy of his previous career high, and seven rebounds (four offensive).

In the second half, after the Colonials cut a 20-point deficit to nine, Greene restored order with back-to-back three-pointers.

“This is a resilient group,” Paulsen said, “and I think they operate best when people are doubting them.”

Notes: Patriots forward Goanar Mar (15 starts) entered with about two minutes left, his first appearance after missing 14 games with a foot injury. . . . GW guard Terry Nolan Jr., averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, did not play because of a heel injury. . . . Mason’s Greg Calixte started in place of Jarred Reuter, whom Paulsen said is “banged up and really sore.” Reuter played four minutes.

