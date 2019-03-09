

Sammy Solis (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals have unconditionally released reliever Sammy Solis, the team announced Saturday, severing ties with one of the organization’s longest-tenured players.

Solis struggled for most of last season, but as of Saturday morning, seemed to still have a chance at making the Nationals’ Opening Day roster as a needed left-handed reliever.

The Nationals, however, had other plans for the player they drafted with the first pick of the second round in 2010. There were doubts about whether Solis would be with Washington past November as he was a candidate to become non-tender free agent, but he was signed to a one-year deal worth $850,000 in February. By releasing him now, the Nationals are only on the hook for one-sixth of that salary and will pay him around $142,000 for 2019.

Solis was drafted by the Nationals in the second round of the 2010 MLB draft and made his major league debut in 2015. He pitched in a career-high 56 games last season but finished with a career-worst 6.41 ERA after giving up 28 runs in 39⅓ innings.

