Bryce Harper made his spring training debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Even his walk-up song got attention.

Harper, who recently signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia, looked right at home at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., where on Saturday the Phillies faced the Toronto Blue Jays. He batted third as the designated hitter and walked twice in his two plate appearances. He was replaced by a pinch runner in the third inning.

But by then, he’d already made an impression. Harper chose the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as his walk-up music and stared at four balls after a swing and miss in his first at-bat.

.@bryceharper3 walking up to the Fresh Prince theme song > pic.twitter.com/g8caE0T9H1 — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2019

With Harper on first, Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins walloped a home run well over the left field concourse.

It was a better spring training debut than Harper had with the Nationals back on Feb. 28, 2011, when he struck out twice in two at-bats against the New York Mets.

Here’s The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore, describing Harper’s first at-bat:

[Mets pitcher Taylor Tankersley] started Harper with a fastball away. Harper swatted it foul, down the third base line, for strike one. Harper was looking outside, and Tankersley threw him an outside slider. He swung and missed. Harper looked outside again, and again Tankersley threw him a slider outside. Again, Harper swung over it. Strike three. Washington Post

Here’s Kilgore again, on Harper’s second at-bat that day, that time against Ryota Igarashi:

He watched three pitches, a curve over the plate, a fastball high and outside and another curve over the plate. Harper swung at the last pitch, an 86-mph sinking fastball. He missed, and he walked back to the dugout. Washington Post

“Two Ks,” Harper said afterward. “I had two Ks. That’s going to stick with me until probably tomorrow morning, when I take my first hacks during BP.”

Kilgore did not include Harper’s walk-up song in his report. Shame on Adam.

But The Post’s Chelsea Janes wrote on Harper’s walk-up choices in 2017. The slugger is most associated with “Flower,” by Moby. Harper mistakenly referred to the song as “Bring Sally Up,” but said, "That’s the main [walk-up song] I will keep for the rest of my career.”

That year, he also used Kendrick Lamar’s “Fearless,” Frank Sinatra’s “The Best is Yet to Come,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” Rihanna’s “American Oxygen” and Chic’s “Le Freak.”

“I like old-school stuff as well, so I throw that in there occasionally — ’70s, ’80s,” Harper said. “Just depends on what I’m feeling that day, that week. Or if [his wife] Kayla hears something she likes, I’ll throw that in.”

And Sarah Kogod reported in 2013 that Harper had tweeted about his walk-up songs, listing “Flower,” Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” and Run DMC’s “It’s Tricky.”

And, of course, there was the time in Harper’s rookie season, when he walked to the plate with Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend” playing at Nationals Park.

