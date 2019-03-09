

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, right, called on NBA commissioner Adam Silver to investigate "bad officiating" following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Paul George has had enough.

The Oklahoma City Thunder all-star forward unleashed a torrent of criticism toward NBA officials following a 118-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, calling out Commissioner Adam Silver by name and questioning the referees’ professionalism during extended postgame comments that briefly turned profane.

George, a leading candidate for 2019 MVP, drew a technical foul midway through the first quarter and fouled out with nearly four minutes remaining in the game.

“It’s just bad officiating,” George said afterward, launching into a series of comments that lasted for roughly three minutes. “I’m sorry. It’s just bad officiating. We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand.”

Thunder’s Paul George blasts off on referees after fouling out in loss to Clippers pic.twitter.com/rYnBCqm9bv — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 9, 2019

Thunder all-star guard Russell Westbrook also fouled out of the contest in which officials Ken Mauer, James Williams and Aaron Smith assess 34 fouls on Oklahoma City to 26 for Los Angeles.

“It’s just crazy,” George continued. “I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s--- being on that floor. We’re giving everything we’ve got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, clawed, scratched, held. There’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out — there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

The Clippers attempted 46 free throws, 20 more than the Thunder. Clippers guard Lou Williams and forward Danilo Gallinari attempted 15 free throws apiece, while George attempted four and Westbrook attempted eight.

The Thunder rank fourth in the league in fouls committed and seventh in free throws conceded in 2018-19. Despite George’s frustrated laments, the Thunder have attempted more free throws per game (25.9) than their opponents (24.9) this season.

“We somehow just walk teams to the line,” George continued. “There’s nobody who gets more contact going to the basket than Russ. . . . I come out here and do my job, and that’s to play and be professional. I don’t know if it’s Adam Silver that’s got to lock in and look at this. We expect the officiating to be professional as well.”

George has been fined by the NBA’s league office on numerous occasions during his career for publicly criticizing officiating. In November 2017, George, Westbrook and Thunder Coach Billy Donovan were each fined $15,000 for criticizing the referees after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. During his seven-year tenure with the Indiana Pacers, George was fined at least $125,000 for various instances of public criticism of the officials.

“I’ve been officiated like this my whole career,” George said Friday. “I’ve been fighting this battle for a long time. . . . I wish it was just called right. I’m not the only one who has said something about what’s going on. It’s just got to be called right. When I step on that floor, I’ve got to feel like we’ve got a fair chance, a fair shot every night.

“I’m going to lose money on this. We speak up, we lose money. There’s nothing I can do to change that. It is what it is. There’s got to be a change but there’s nothing I can do."

George, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five turnovers in 27 minutes, drew his sixth foul by leaning into pesky Clippers guard Patrick Beverley at the top of the key. As George attempted to clear space with his right arm, Beverley lunged backward after feeling the contact. Mauer quickly whistled the offensive foul.

Tenacious 😤



Patrick Beverley's menacing defense continues, drawing an offensive foul to foul out Paul George@PatBev21 | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/6IYo8sBiQc — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) March 9, 2019

“When the game is not called right, it’s played in [Beverley’s] favor,” George said. “Take no credit away from Patrick. I love the way he approaches the game and plays as a defender. I like his competitiveness. I like to battle, but I wish the game was called right so we could have really played and went at it.”

The Thunder (40-26) are in a tight three-team race with the Blazers (39-26) and the Houston Rockets (40-25) for the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

