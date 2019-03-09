

Maryland forward Ivan Bender (13) and guard Andrew Terrell (4) check in late in the second half during the Terrapins' 69-60 win over Minnesota on senior night at Xfinity Center. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

If Maryland wanted to head into the postseason with a convincing win that addressed concerns in troublesome areas and sent its seniors out of Xfinity Center with a reason to celebrate, the Terrapins ran down that checklist, accomplishing each objective.

No. 24 Maryland cruised to a 69-60 win over Minnesota on senior night, dismantling a team that knocked off No. 11 Purdue three days ago. Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith led the Terps (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten), as both concluded their up-and-down regular seasons on a strong note.

Cowan scored 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including 3 of 6 from behind the arc. Smith, the 6-foot-10 freshman from Baltimore, scored 19 and also made 3 of 6 from deep — his most in a single game this year.

Both jumped out to a strong start, with Cowan making his first three shots and scoring seven points in just over four minutes.

In Maryland’s home loss to Michigan on Sunday, Cowan struggled with his shot. Until rediscovering his touch Friday he had not scored 20 points in a game since January.

Smith hit back-to-back threes just after five minutes had passed in the first half, making this game the third straight that he has made an early three. Smith also recorded 11 rebounds and three blocks, one of which came when Smith swatted the dunk attempt of Jordan Murphy, the Gophers’ senior forward, in the second half.

Both Cowan and Smith had season-high scoring nights against Minnesota in January and again performed well against the Gophers. Their teammates, sophomores Darryl Morsell and Bruno Fernando, also scored at least 10 points on Friday.

Maryland led by as much as 22 in the second half, but Minnesota (19-12, 9-11) made a late push to make the margin respectable even if the game was rarely in doubt.

Fernando — named earlier in the day as one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award, given to the best center in college basketball — ran into foul trouble against Minnesota. He committed two fouls 24 seconds apart early in the first half and then only played seven minutes before the teams headed to the locker room. He finished strong, however, scoring 11 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Terrapins have struggled early in games through much of the season, but they have come out fast the past two games. Friday. they’re bigger problem was finishing halves — Maryland missed 14 of its final 16 shots over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Terps shot six free throws during that stretch, making five, and managed to hold onto a 12-point lead at intermission.

The Terps also appear to be making progress in the turnover column. After committing at least 15 in four straight games, Maryland only had nine against Michigan and 10 on Friday.

Before the game, Maryland honored its two seniors, Andrew Terrell and Ivan Bender. Neither played much through their careers. Bender had multiple injuries that kept him from the court, while Terrell, a walk-on who earned a scholarship this December, plays only at the end of blowout games. Still, Turgeon praised the leadership of both.

Terrell became a fan favorite through his four years in College Park by swinging his towel on the bench, starring in humorous videos and, this season, starting his own blog. Bender proposed to his longtime girlfriend at center court. Terrell’s entire family had towels around their necks, and Turgeon greeted the senior with a few hearty towel waves.

Against Minnesota, Bender pitched in when Fernando had to spend time on the bench thanks to his early fouls. Terrell entered the game with 51 seconds remaining, pleasing a student section that started chanting for him at the 12:30 mark in the second half. When both seniors returned to the court for the final minute, they received a standing ovation, and the crowd erupted when Terrell touched the ball on both possessions. Both attempted three-pointers and missed.

Maryland will enter next week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago as the No. 5 seed unless Wisconsin to loses to Ohio State and Purdue finishes ahead of Michigan in the conference standings. (Only the top four teams start the tournament with a double bye.)