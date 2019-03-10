

D.C. United forward Paul Arriola plays the ball Sunday against New York City FC in a match available only on FloSports, a pay streaming service. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

D.C. United supporters got their first taste of the new pay streaming service required to watch most of the club’s regular-season matches. For fans who invested time and money in FloSports, Sunday’s experience was disappointing.

Subscription-based FloSports, which replaced WJLA 24/7 News as the club’s primary broadcast partner, hit a number of snags in its debut effort.

At D.C. United’s official watch party at Lou’s City Bar in Columbia Heights, fans missed the first minutes of Sunday’s match against New York City FC because the stream wasn’t working.

Shocker. DC United’s “Official Watch Party” for their first match on @flosports is off to a disaster.



Stream not working, #DCU staffers are scrambling to fix it and dozens of fans at Lou’s in Columbia Heights are missing the first minutes.@RfkRefugees @MLSist @SoccerInsider — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) March 10, 2019

#DCU fans at multiple club partner bars - spots like Lou’s City Bar, the Vic, etc, are out of luck right now. Pretty bad look for folks looking to catch the game on FloSports today: pic.twitter.com/2iRZc7VDxx — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) March 10, 2019

We want to thank @finnmccoolsdc for their commitment to showing the DC United games. @flosports you owe an apology to everyone for your horrible product and horrible customer service. Sadly we cannot recommend that any of our members subscribe. — Barra Brava (@Barra_Brava) March 10, 2019

Fans trying to watch from home had their own issues during the broadcast.

Just paid $72 for @FloFC_ to watch @dcunited the stream continues to crash or goes grainy every couple of minutes. This is awful. — Daniel Reef (@DanielReef) March 10, 2019

In what may or may not be unrelated to FloSports’ streaming issues, D.C. United’s official Twitter account was posting GIFs from Sunday’s match using images from YES Network, the broadcast partner of New York City FC.

A FloSports employee responded to several complaints over Twitter and appeared to be troubleshooting the issues as the match went on. The employee tweeted that the streaming issue is fixed and fans should be “good to go” during the second half.

You are fine - its 100% us. There is a protocol issue on our end and we are working on it now. — Patrick Michalina (@patmichalina) March 10, 2019

Fans reported that the stream had improved during the second half.

Stream is working better. Not sure if a bunch of people just dropped off or I quit trying to cast it to my TV #DCU — RFK Refugees Podcast (@RfkRefugees) March 10, 2019

FloSports is slated to broadcast 21 of the club’s 34 regular season matches in 2019 and has a four-year deal with D.C. United.

D.C. United opened up its season with a 2-0 victory over the defending MLS Cup champions Atlanta United last weekend. The match was played in freezing rain but those who wanted to experience it from the comfort of their own home could do so given it was broadcast on ESPN.

The team’s popularity rose dramatically in 2018 following the acquisition of Wayne Rooney, reacquisition of Bill Hamid, the opening of Audi Field and a second-half surge that resulted in a playoff appearance.

Removing most of the team’s matches from traditional television broadcasts was a critical decision for a franchise beginning to reel in casual soccer fans. Even on the heels of an impressive season-opening win, forcing those fans to pay for a streaming service with kinks still being worked out as the match went on is a rough way for D.C. United to start its new broadcast partnership.

FloSports did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Sunday’s streaming issues.