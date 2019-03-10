D.C. United supporters got their first taste of the new pay streaming service required to watch most of the club’s regular-season matches. For fans who invested time and money in FloSports, Sunday’s experience was disappointing.
Subscription-based FloSports, which replaced WJLA 24/7 News as the club’s primary broadcast partner, hit a number of snags in its debut effort.
At D.C. United’s official watch party at Lou’s City Bar in Columbia Heights, fans missed the first minutes of Sunday’s match against New York City FC because the stream wasn’t working.
Fans trying to watch from home had their own issues during the broadcast.
In what may or may not be unrelated to FloSports’ streaming issues, D.C. United’s official Twitter account was posting GIFs from Sunday’s match using images from YES Network, the broadcast partner of New York City FC.
A FloSports employee responded to several complaints over Twitter and appeared to be troubleshooting the issues as the match went on. The employee tweeted that the streaming issue is fixed and fans should be “good to go” during the second half.
Fans reported that the stream had improved during the second half.
FloSports is slated to broadcast 21 of the club’s 34 regular season matches in 2019 and has a four-year deal with D.C. United.
D.C. United opened up its season with a 2-0 victory over the defending MLS Cup champions Atlanta United last weekend. The match was played in freezing rain but those who wanted to experience it from the comfort of their own home could do so given it was broadcast on ESPN.
The team’s popularity rose dramatically in 2018 following the acquisition of Wayne Rooney, reacquisition of Bill Hamid, the opening of Audi Field and a second-half surge that resulted in a playoff appearance.
Removing most of the team’s matches from traditional television broadcasts was a critical decision for a franchise beginning to reel in casual soccer fans. Even on the heels of an impressive season-opening win, forcing those fans to pay for a streaming service with kinks still being worked out as the match went on is a rough way for D.C. United to start its new broadcast partnership.
FloSports did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Sunday’s streaming issues.