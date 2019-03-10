

Jabari Parker likes to pass, but his teammates aren't always ready. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

When the Washington Wizards made the surprising trade to send Otto Porter Jr. and his maximum contract to the Chicago Bulls at last month’s NBA trade deadline, they received someone who mirrors their former core player in various ways: Jabari Parker.

Similar to Porter, Parker trusts the pass. Parker has looked to move the ball to find open teammates, racking up nine assists against only six shot attempts in his Feb. 8 Wizards’ debut. Overall, Parker has averaged 13.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game playing off the bench in Washington.

“I knew when we got him that we needed to make him an attack player,” Coach Scott Brooks said following last Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks when Parker scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “The thing I didn’t know is that he loves to pass the ball, so I’ve been telling him to continue to do that but you got to see the basket. The basket’s there for you.”

Although Porter is thriving in his new role as a leader for the Bulls, Parker has played like the steal of the trade over the last five games.

Since the beginning of March, Parker has averaged 16.8 points and 6.6 assists per game. He has been trusted to play a shade under starter’s minutes (26.3) and also remain on the floor during pivotal moments. When the Wizards trailed by four points in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, Brooks called timeout and subbed in Parker to create an ultrasmall lineup with starters Tomas Satoransky, Bradley Beal, Trevor Ariza and Jeff Green.

Brooks had confidence in his versatile wing, but after returning to the floor, Parker committed an offensive foul and later lost the ball for two of his five turnovers. Several Wizards including Brooks highlighted the team’s inability to secure defensive rebounds and the 19 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the Wolves, as the leading causes behind the 135-130 overtime loss.

While explaining his team-worst turnover total, Parker, who typically will speak in concise sentences, offered a different tone. He sounded more like the pass-first player Porter had been for the Wizards, and revealed a hint of frustration that his attempts to share the ball aren’t always received with ready hands.

“Two were unforced. Three was open looks,” Parker said about his turnovers. “If guys are going to cut, then I expect them to catch the ball or at least they have to roll, you know. So, that’s all I want. I’m going to pass the ball. I’m a willing passer, so guys got to be prepared to receive it if they ask for it.”

As Bradley Beal had his turn in front of reporters, he learned about Parker’s comments. While Beal didn’t give his new teammate the full Porter treatment — in February before the trade, Beal said Porter “needs to shoot the damn ball,” — his advice to Parker had a familiar ring.

“He’s still fresh. He’s not going to know the whole playbook,” Beal said of Parker. “We’re out there, we play basketball and Jabari is one of our attackers, he’s one of our creators and we love when he’s able to get to the paint. I tell him all the time, he probably could look to score a little bit more than pass because he’s gifted. He’s got great size, great athletic ability, can shoot the ball. He shot it great tonight.”

While in Washington, Porter’s shots per game slowly ticked up but he was often disparaged for not shooting enough. That was especially the case over his last two years with the Wizards after signing a four-year, $106 million contract — which leads into the second characteristic the 23-year-old Parker shares with Porter: Parker’s future in Washington could be decided on how the team feels about spending.

In the aftermath of John Wall’s devastating ruptured Achilles’ heel injury, Washington dealt Porter, who will make $27 million next season, because it wanted to get out of the luxury tax. Wall is expected to miss most of the 2019-20 season, but his supermax contract will still take up the bulk of the salary cap. After this season, Parker has a $20 million team option and though he has been a steady performer since coming to the Wizards, they have a small window to decide if he’s worth the price.

Judging by his coach’s praise, Parker offers a rare mix that seemingly should be valued.

“He’s as athletic as anybody his size in a long time. It’s almost like [Charles] Barkley-ish the way he can rebound the ball and take it length of the court in his explosion to the basket,” Brooks said of Parker. “He explodes quick, either hand. But he’s a good passer. A couple of times early when we’ve got him, he was just turning the ball over too much but now he’s settling down and finding the passes, and we’re doing a better job of being ready to catch some of his passes.”

In Beal’s view, Parker can strike the balance of passer and attacker in Washington. But chemistry still needs to be built and the Wizards have just 17 more games to find the fit.

“There’s a lot of times he could be a lot more aggressive but he is right in a lot of ways,” Beal said of Parker’s comments Saturday night. “Sometimes we cut and spacing’s a little messed up. That’s all chemistry stuff. Just working those things out but you know, we just got to continue to do it and we’re doing it on the fly which isn’t easy but there’s no excuse for it. We’ve just got to continue to press forward.”

Read more:

Scott Van Pelt rips ‘idiotic’ decision to leave Steve Buckhantz’s broadcasting future uncertain

Greene Turtle is leaving Capital One Arena. Could a sportsbook replace it?

For the Wizards, the math is simple: Outrebound the opponent and wins will follow

Adam Silver hopes for NBA labor peace as he braces for change to media landscape

Inside Chase Center, the Warriors’ billion-dollar, privately financed San Francisco arena