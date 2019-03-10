

Kelly Catlin and the U.S. women's pursuit team won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)

Kelly Catlin, a member of the U.S. women’s pursuit team that won a silver medal during the 2016 Olympic Games, died Thursday night at the age of 23, with her father saying of the death of his daughter: “The hurt is unbelievable.”

Catlin died in her on-campus residence at Stanford University, and the death was announced by USA Cycling. Her father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews she died by suicide. “There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived,” Mark Catlin wrote. “There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable.”

Catlin was a graduate student at Stanford, pursuing a degree in computational and mathematical engineering while also training for track as a member of the national team and racing as a professional road cyclist. She described in a recent VeloNews blog post on how she manages three intense pursuits, writing that she sometimes felt as if she needed “to time-travel to get everything done. And things still slip through the cracks.

“This is probably the point when you’ll expect me to say something cliche like, ‘Time management is everything.’ Or perhaps you’re expecting a nice, encouraging slogan like, ‘Being a student only makes me a better athlete!’ After all, I somehow make everything work, right? Sure. Yeah, that’s somewhat accurate. But the truth is that most of the time, I don’t make everything work. It’s like juggling with knives, but I really am dropping a lot of them. It’s just that most of them hit the floor and not me.”

She went on to write that recovery is important, too.

“Now I am going to say something cliche: The greatest strength you will ever develop is the ability to recognize your own weaknesses, and to learn to ask for help when you need it. This is a lesson I have only just begun learning, slowly and painfully, these first few months as a graduate student. I still fail,” she wrote. “As athletes, we are all socially programmed to be stoic with our pain, to bear our burdens and not complain, even when such stoicism reaches the point of stupidity and those burdens begin to damage us. These are hard habits to break.

“Do you want an example? I once studied for 12 hours during my recovery day, only to realize I needed a recovery day from that ‘recovery’ day.”

Catlin’s brother, Colin, wrote Friday on Facebook that “my sister Kelly committed suicide last night. She’s the one person I had shared almost my entire life with, and I shall miss her terribly.”

In an email to the Stanford student community Friday, the vice provost for student affairs wrote that there were no signs of foul play and that Catlin had been found by her roommate. “It is wrenching to have to report this news to you, even more so following the deaths of other members of our community who have passed away recently,” Susie Brubaker-Cole wrote (via the Stanford Daily). “Our thoughts and hearts are with the family and friends of the student who passed away last night.”

Catlin, an Arden Hills, Minn., native who had earned an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering and Chinese from the University of Minnesota, also was a violinist and artist. Besides the Olympic silver medal, she helped the U.S. team win three consecutive world titles in pursuit between 2016 and 2018. She won bronze in the individual pursuit at the track cycling world championships in 2017 and 2018.

“We are deeply saddened by Kelly’s passing,” Rob DeMartini, the president and chief executive of USA Cycling, said in a statement. “We will all miss her dearly. Kelly was more than an athlete to us and she will always be part of the USA Cycling family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Catlin family. This is an incredibly difficult time and we want to respect their privacy.”

